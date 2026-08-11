Blue Jays Make Injury-Related Roster Move on 10-Year Veteran During Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon on the injured list.

Taillon left his start on Monday due to right forearm tightness after four scoreless innings. It was a solid outing from the right-hander, but the injury came at a bad time as he was expected to be a key part of the rotation down the stretch for the Blue Jays.

Not only did Taillon have to leave his start, but he’s now been placed on the IL. Chase Lee has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

“RHP Chase Lee recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight. RHP Jameson Taillon (right forearm tendinitis) placed on 15-day IL,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

Lee will pitch out of the bullpen and give Toronto a fresh arm. However, it’s unclear what the Blue Jays will do with the rotation when Taillon’s spot comes back up.

Taillon went 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 2 starts with the Blue Jays over 8 innings. Lee, meanwhile, was acquired this offseason from the Detroit Tigers. The reliever is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in 5 games and picked up his first career save over the weekend.

Blue Jays Manager Was Impressed With Taillon

Toronto acquired Taillon ahead of the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs after he was DFA’d.

With the Blue Jays rumored to be trading starting pitchers like Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer, Toronto needed some arms that could eat innings. Although Gausman was the only starter dealt, Taillon was needed, especially after Trey Yesavage went down with an injury.

In his first home start on Monday, Taillon was impressive as he didn’t allow a run against the Red Sox.

“He said his forearm was a little tight getting some extension on cutters and sliders,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after the 2-1 win. “For a guy with an injury history, hopefully we can be proactive and I don’t want to take any chances with him. He’s going to get an MRI and check it out, so we’ll know more tomorrow and we’re hoping for the best. He was throwing the ball well.”

Unfortnately, the injury was severe enough that Taillon was placed on the IL and Toronto will have to look internally for another starter. The Blue Jays could turn to Woods-Richardson, CJ Van Eyk, Chad Dallas, or even recently acquired Josh Stephan.

Toronto in Do-Or-Die Stretch

The Blue Jays’ playoff hopes look slim, but Toronto isn’t ruled out of it.

Toronto has a seven-game homestand against the Red Sox and Yankees that could determine their season. The Blue Jays are also in the midst of a brutal 17 games in 17 days, so Toronto is trying to find ways to give players time off.

“We did that on Saturday [in Philadelphia]. We showed up later before the game and we’re adjusting the work a little bit here and there,” Schneider said. “There will be some days mixed in, probably, where we do come in a little bit later. It’s about being smart with it. You don’t have to take ground balls every day and you don’t have to hit on the field every day. Save up your energy for the game.”

The Blue Jays are 57-63.