Blue Jays Announce Decision on Simeon Woods Richardson

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced a decision on swingman Simeon Woods Richardson, who was recently designated for assignment.

With the Blue Jays facing a roster crunch, Woods Richardson was one of the players who had to be taken off the team’s roster when their injured players returned to the big leagues.

The Blue Jays DFA’d him last Friday, but on Tuesday, the team announced that he had cleared waivers and had been assigned to Triple-A Buffalo, meaning the Blue Jays will keep this depth piece in their organization going forward.

“Simeon Woods Richardson has cleared waivers and been assigned to AAA Buffalo, #BlueJays announce,” wrote Blue Jays reporter Mitch Bannon on X.

Simeon Woods Richardson Was Victim of Roster Crunch

Woods Richardson, who previously was in the Blue Jays’ system, returned to the club earlier this year when they acquired him from the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations.

In 12 games with the Twins this year, Woods Richardson posted an ugly 7.74 ERA and a -1.2 bWAR in 47.2 IP, leading to the Twins cutting him loose. But he posted a 0.00 ERA in 3 appearances for Toronto, posting 0.5 bWAR during that time.

Under the hood, the numbers weren’t as good, as Woods Richardson had more walks than strikeouts with the Blue Jays, which is part of the reason he was sent down. But there is certainly some promise here, and perhaps the Blue Jays feel like with some tinkering down at AAA, he can get back to being the pitcher that he was the past two seasons for Minnesota, where he posted two straight seasons of over 2.0 bWAR with an ERA in the low 4s.

Simeon Woods Richardson Could Return to Big Leagues

With the Blue Jays suffering from a multitude of injuries to their pitchers this season, don’t be surprised at all if the team decides to bring Woods Richardson back up to the majors later in the season.

At the very least, he will be a candidate for a September call-up when the team is allowed to call up two extra players to its active roster, though he’ll have to be re-added to the 40-man roster.

Still, the Blue Jays are likely thankful that he cleared waivers and is sticking around since he provides additional depth for the team’s pitching staff that has gone through so many injuries to so many of its starters and relievers in what has been a trying season.