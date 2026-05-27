Blue Jays Slugger Talks Revenge on Former Team: ‘They let me go’

Outfielder Jesus Sanchez punctuated the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, May 26, with a grand slam, then opened up about facing his former team after the game.

“I mean, I understand it’s a business, but they let me go,” Sanchez told reporters, including Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. “Every time I play against them, I’m ready to compete. Adrenaline against the Marlins is always going to be there.”

Sanchez had spent his entire big-league career with the Marlins before last season. Miami traded him to the Houston Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, infielder Chase Jaworsky, and outfielder Esmil Valencia midway through the 2025 campaign. The lefty-swinging outfielder was on the move again this offseason, landing with the Blue Jays in a swap for fellow outfielder Joey Loperfido.