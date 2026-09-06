John Schneider Reacts to Blue Jays 4-Game Winning Streak

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider reacted after his team won its fourth game in a row on Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals.

The Blue Jays beat the Royals 4-3 on Saturday and improved to 72-71 on the season. They now control the third and final American League Wild Card spot, as they are tied with the Cleveland Guardians, yet own the tiebreaker over Cleveland since they won the season series against them.

John Schneider Reacts to Win Streak

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi following the Blue Jays’ fourth-straight win, Schneider shared his reaction to his club winning its fourth game in a row and taking over a playoff spot in the AL.

“There are certain points of the season where you can get down a little bit. There are certain points where you feel good about what you’re doing and I think right now is one of those times where you feel good about what you’re doing. You don’t want to take anything for granted. This American League is crazy and it changes every single night. So I think just worrying about us is most important, but it’s nice to be in this position, for sure. You battle your asses off to get to this position with (19) games left, so you’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing because what we’ve been doing has been pretty damn good,” Schneider said.

Blue Jays Have Clear Path to Playoffs

The big win over Kansas City moved the Blue Jays back into a playoff position, and now the team has a clear path back to the playoffs as they essentially control their own destiny.

As long as the Blue Jays remain tied with the Guardians and one game ahead of the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, they will make the playoffs.

Given how the Blue Jays appeared to be dead in the water just one month ago ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the fact that they have essentially come back from the dead to make a postseason run has been nothing but incredible to see.

Fans just want their team to play important games in September, and that’s exactly what is happening right now, as the Blue Jays are basically playing must-win games every single night, and it’s exciting to see.

Of course, the job is not done yet, as the team needs to keep their foot on the gas pedal and keep winning to get a playoff spot locked down in the AL.

But things are certainly looking up right now for a team that truly looked like they were going to miss the playoffs entirely just a month ago.

If Toronto can somehow sneak into the playoffs, then they will be a very dangerous opponent for anyone in the AL, since they are coming in red hot right now.

In MLB, it’s not how you start the season; it’s how you end it. And right now, the Blue Jays are playing as well as any team in the entire league.