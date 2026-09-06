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Blue Jays Manager Gives Honest Statement After Regaining Postseason Spot

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Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays accomplished two things in their 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. The first was pushing them over .500 for the first time this season since April 3, when they were 4-3. But coupled with a loss by the Cleveland Guardians, it put them in position for a Wild Card spot.

“It feels different,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson about the team’s energy inside the dugout and clubhouse. “Right now, we come to the park really expecting to win and we’re not budging from that.”

This comes just nine days after the Royals blew out the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Fans voiced their displeasure, which Schneider addressed after the game. Toronto has won seven of their next eight games since.

The Blue Jays created a bit of their own luck this week. They took a road series against the Guardians, securing the head-to-head tiebreaker over their American League competitor. Because of that tiebreaker, Toronto now holds the third Wild Card.

Blue Jays Surge Back Into American League Wild Card Race

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyThe Blue Jays have won seven of their last eight games to get back into an American League Wild Card spot. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays had aspirations of repeating as American League East champions after an aggressive offseason. However, the team has dealt with just about every form of adversity throughout the season.

Injuries decimated the pitching staff, especially the rotation. Their $500 million superstar first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is on pace to have the worst season of his career. Just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for Toronto.

Despite all of that, they still control their postseason destiny with 19 games to go. FanGraphs’ Playoff Odds give the Blue Jays a 49.2% chance of qualifying for the postseason.

The final 19 games of the season will write the narrative of their 2026 season. For the Blue Jays, they’ve already overcome a lot to be in this position.

Blue Jays Have Favorable Schedule for Final 19 Games

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr.’s performance in the final three weeks of the season could decide the entire 2026 season.

There are still quite a handful of series that will be pivotal toward their postseason chances. They have two series against the Baltimore Orioles and one more series against the Texas Rangers.

Toronto has a better record than the teams they play in their final 19 games. Their final opponents also include the Royals, Athletics, Detroit Tigers, and Cincinnati Reds. So they don’t have many excuses if they don’t get in.

Toronto knows that getting into the postseason is half the battle. And that they can make a run once they get in.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Blue Jays Manager Gives Honest Statement After Regaining Postseason Spot

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