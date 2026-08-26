John Schneider Drops Blunt Quote on Nathan Lukes After Loss

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider dropped a blunt quote on outfielder Nathan Lukes after the team lost 5-3 to the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, but with two runners on base, Lukes hit the ball into the outfield, driving in two runs. However, Lukes tried to stretch his hit into a double, and he was thrown out at second base to end the game, a decision that has his manager questioning his decision-making on the basepaths following the Blue Jays‘ loss.

John Schneider Reacts to Nathan Lukes Getting Thrown Out at 2nd Base

Speaking to Toronto reporters after the game, Schneider shared the following reaction to Lukes getting thrown out at second base to end the game.

“John Schneider says that Nathan Lukes should have ‘put the brakes on and kept the inning going’ in that spot. ‘Everything gets magnified when you’re not scoring. Then, I think you get a little over anxious when you’re trying to make something happen.’ #BlueJays,” Schneider said.

Blue Jays Fighting for Playoff Spot

The Blue Jays’ loss on Tuesday to the Royals dropped their record this season to 64-69, and they are now 2.5 GB of the third and final American League Wild Card spot, which is currently occupied by the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians, who are each 66-66 with a .500 record.

Toronto simply cannot be making these types of costly, game-losing mistakes, as they need to win every game they can right now if they are going to make the playoffs. Had Lukes just taken his single and stayed at first base — he ran through the stop sign put up by first-base coach Mark Budzinski — then the Blue Jays would have had Vladimir Guerrero Jr. up at the plate representing the game-tying run.

Instead, the Blue Jays lost the game as Lukes unwisely got thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single into a double.

We’ll see how the final few weeks of this season play out, but it’s possible this latest blunder could prove to be very costly in the standings.