John Schneider Reacts After Another Bad Blue Jays Loss

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared his reaction following another bad loss by his ballclub to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays dropped the third game of a four-game set to the Rays on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre, losing 4-2. It was the Blue Jays’ fourth straight loss and their seventh loss in the last eight games.

Following the loss, Schneider spoke to the media about the team’s latest defeat.

John Schneider Reacts to Blue Jays’ Latest Loss

Speaking to reporters in Toronto after the Blue Jays lost the series against the Rays, Schneider shared his thoughts on what is happening with his team right now.

“We talk about it every day. We talk about it a lot. We talked about it today, at length, with the guys. It’s tough. It’s tough because we’re better and they’re better than what’s going on right now on the field,” Schneider told reporters.

The Blue Jays have the lowest-scoring offense in the entire MLB, and their pitching and defense have also been mediocre this season, which is why the team is currently struggling to stay afloat in the stacked American League East.

While there are still 60 games left, and theoretically the team can make a run, it seems extremely unlikely that they will do so, and with the trade deadline coming up on August 3, it seems far more likely that the team will end up selling its impending free agents.

Blue Jays This Year

It has been nothing but a disappointing season for Toronto, just one year after the team came within two outs of winning the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But this year has been nothing but miserable for a Blue Jays team that is currently in last place in the AL East and 6.5 GB of the final AL Wild Card spot.

While injuries can be somewhat blamed for the team’s struggles, you can’t just point to injuries as the reason the team has fallen off so hard this season, because even its healthy players have been far below average.

For instance, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero — in the first year of a 14-year, $500 million deal — only has 6 home runs this season, including none on home turf at Rogers Centre. For the highest-paid first baseman in the game, this sort of poor production at the plate is absolutely unacceptable, and it’s hard to know why he has struggled so much.

Even the pitching hasn’t been good, as upcoming free agent starter Kevin Gausman has been really struggling in his last few recent starts, which will likely affect his trade value at the deadline. Though Gausman has a no-trade list of eight teams that he can block a trade to, it seems likely that Toronto will deal him somewhere.

Overall, it’s just been a really bad season for the Blue Jays, and no one can completely explain why the team has fallen off so hard. But with time running out, look for the Blue Jays’ front office to sell.