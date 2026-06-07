John Schneider Defends Jeff Hoffman After Jays Fans Boo Him

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider defended Jeff Hoffman after the fans booed him again on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.

After the Blue Jays took a 6-1 lead, Hoffman came into the game in relief of Rule 5 rookie Spencer Miles in the sixth inning. With a runner on base, Hoffman immediately gave up a home run to Pete Alonso to cut the lead to 6-3. He was met with a chorus of boos once again, something Hoffman has become accustomed to during what has been a forgettable year for the veteran reliever.

In 30 games so far this season, Hoffman has a 6.26 ERA and a -0.7 bWAR, ghastly numbers overall despite having an elite strikeout rate, as he has 47 Ks in 27.1 IP.

Fortunately for Hoffman and Schneider, the Blue Jays managed to hang on and win the game 6-4. But the rough outing from Hoffman no doubt has fans concerned once again.

His manager, however, is standing by his man.

John Schneider Defends Jeff Hoffman

Speaking to the media in Toronto after the game, Schneider defended Hoffman, saying that he has been having a “weird” year, noting his tendency to get hit hard by opposing lineups despite having a high K rate.

“This is up there for one of the weirdest years for a pitcher that not me, but (Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker), who has been doing this for a long time, has seen, to where balls that are being put in play, it seems like nothing good happens. It’s either damage or it’s a hit. His strikeout rate is really high, so it’s weird. It’s definitely weird,” Schneider said.

Responding to the fans booing Hoffman yet again, Schneider said he understood, though he is sticking by his man, and told the fans that if they want to boo someone, they should boo the manager.

“As far as the boos, I love our fans, and I get it when they want people to be great. I’d rather them boo me than boo Jeff Hoffman, who has given up runs in two out of his last nine outings,” Schneider said.

What Will the Blue Jays Do With Jeff Hoffman?

Blue Jays fans have grown tired of Hoffman, who has become the whipping boy for the fan base. After all, it was Hoffman who was on the mound in Game 7 of the World Series last year against the Los Angeles Dodgers and gave up a game-tying home run to light-hitting Miguel Rojas in the ninth inning. Hoffman expressed how apologetic he was after that game, saying that he felt he cost his team a world championship, but Blue Jays fans have never forgiven him for it.

This year, Hoffman entered the season as the Blue Jays’ closer, but after blowing three saves, he was stripped of his closer job by Schneider, who said the team was going with a closer-by-committee approach. Lights-out reliever Louis Varland has been the one getting most of those save opportunities ever since then, and he’s done a fabulous job closing out games for the Blue Jays.

Hoffman was moved to lower-leverage spots, and he was getting back on track with his relief appearances. But he blew a save to the Orioles last weekend after a ninth-inning meltdown, and after another poor showing against Baltimore this weekend, Blue Jays fans are once again steaming mad.

But while the fans want to see the team get rid of him, the Blue Jays seem to trust Hoffman, and Schneider is going to keep defending his former closer as he maintains his trust in him despite the fanbase not feeling the same way.