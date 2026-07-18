Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Gives Honest Playoff Take After White Sox Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ record fell to 45-52 after Friday night’s 12-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an honest take on Toronto’s postseason chances.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Gives Honest Playoff Assessment After White Sox Loss

Toronto Blue Jays' John Schneider Gives Honest Playoff Take After White Sox Loss

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Because the American League is so weak this season, the Blue Jays are still in postseason contention despite being seven games under .500.

Winning the AL East is likely out of the conversation for the Blue Jays, who trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 11 1/2 games. However, Toronto is just 3 1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins (49-49) and Boston Red Sox (48-48) for the third American League Wild Card spot.

“[The weak AL] helps us,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said to SportsNet’s Shi Davidi. “We haven’t played as well or as consistently as we wanted to and if it wasn’t still attainable, it would be a different vibe in here, coming off of last year. So the league, kind of thankful it is where it is, that there are still some realistic chances of getting in the postseason. That’s why we play.”

Blue Jays Lose 12-4 To White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays' John Schneider Gives Honest Playoff Assessment After White Sox Loss

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 17: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes off his batting helmet after flying out in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The White Sox went up 5-0 in the second inning. Kyle Teel hit an RBI double off right-hander Spencer Miles to make the score 1-0. Braden Montgomery reached on a fielder’s choice to increase the White Sox’s lead to 2-0, then Chase Meidroth added another run on an RBI single.

Sam Antonacci capped off the scoring in the frame with a two-run home run off Miles.

TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 17: Sam Antonacci #17 of the Chicago White Sox swings for a two-run home run to score in Chase Meidroth #10 (not pictured) in the second inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 17: Sam Antonacci #17 of the Chicago White Sox swings for a two-run home run to score in Chase Meidroth #10 (not pictured) in the second inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Toronto got back within striking distance, as George Spring drove in one on a groundout in the third inning before Luis Urías hit a solo shot in the fourth to make the score 5-2.

The White Sox answered back almost immediately, as Colson Montgomery hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, increasing Chicago’s lead to 8-2.

Springer hit a solo shot in the fifth inning, and Brandon Valenzeula hit one in the fifth, but that ended up being all the scoring in the matchup for Toronto.

The White Sox put the game out of reach in the seventh, with Braden Montgomery hitting a bases-clearing triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Tristan Peters, making the score 12-4.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Gives Honest Playoff Take After White Sox Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x