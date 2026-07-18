Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Gives Honest Playoff Take After White Sox Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ record fell to 45-52 after Friday night’s 12-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an honest take on Toronto’s postseason chances.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Gives Honest Playoff Assessment After White Sox Loss

Because the American League is so weak this season, the Blue Jays are still in postseason contention despite being seven games under .500.

Winning the AL East is likely out of the conversation for the Blue Jays, who trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 11 1/2 games. However, Toronto is just 3 1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins (49-49) and Boston Red Sox (48-48) for the third American League Wild Card spot.

“[The weak AL] helps us,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said to SportsNet’s Shi Davidi. “We haven’t played as well or as consistently as we wanted to and if it wasn’t still attainable, it would be a different vibe in here, coming off of last year. So the league, kind of thankful it is where it is, that there are still some realistic chances of getting in the postseason. That’s why we play.” Blue Jays Lose 12-4 To White Sox