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Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Quote After Rough Loss to Tigers

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World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays lost 6-5 to the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre on Monday night. Toronto went a poor 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

With the loss, the Blue Jays’ record fell to 75-76. Because the Cleveland Guardians also lost, the Blue Jays are still just one game behind the Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Following Monday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made an honest statement.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Blue Jays right-hander Jose Soriano carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He allowed four runs in the seventh, leading to the Tigers’ 6-5 victory.

“[Soriano’s] stuff was really good, I thought they hit some hanging breaking balls. That was it really. He had a really good fastball tonight,” Schneider said. “Those games are tough because when a guy is cruising… that’s why I go back to the missed opportunities to score. Second and third with nobody out you want to kind of give a little more wiggle room.”

Toronto Blue Jays Lose 6-5 to Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 14: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Zach McKinstry #39 after scoring a run on an RBI double by Spencer Torkelson #20 in the seventh inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after catcher Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI single and George Springer scored on a wild pitch from Tigers right-hander Troy Melton.

The Tigers took the lead in the seventh inning. Dillon Dingler hit an RBI single, Max Clark hit a two-run double and Spencer Torkelson hit an RBI double, respectively, giving Detroit a 4-2 lead.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 14: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two RBI double in the seventh inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto quickly answered with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Toronto a 5-4 lead.

The Tigers tied the game in the eighth inning on an RBI single from left fielder Brett Callahan. The Tigers scored the deciding run in the ninth inning when second baseman Hao-Yu Lee reached on a missed catch error from right-hander Louis Varland.

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 26: Louis Varland #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the mound in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the series between the Blue Jays and Tigers is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The series will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Quote After Rough Loss to Tigers

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