Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Quote After Rough Loss to Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays lost 6-5 to the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre on Monday night. Toronto went a poor 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

With the loss, the Blue Jays’ record fell to 75-76. Because the Cleveland Guardians also lost, the Blue Jays are still just one game behind the Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Following Monday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made an honest statement.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Tigers

Blue Jays right-hander Jose Soriano carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He allowed four runs in the seventh, leading to the Tigers’ 6-5 victory.

“[Soriano’s] stuff was really good, I thought they hit some hanging breaking balls. That was it really. He had a really good fastball tonight,” Schneider said. “Those games are tough because when a guy is cruising… that’s why I go back to the missed opportunities to score. Second and third with nobody out you want to kind of give a little more wiggle room.”

Toronto Blue Jays Lose 6-5 to Detroit Tigers

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after catcher Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI single and George Springer scored on a wild pitch from Tigers right-hander Troy Melton.

The Tigers took the lead in the seventh inning. Dillon Dingler hit an RBI single, Max Clark hit a two-run double and Spencer Torkelson hit an RBI double, respectively, giving Detroit a 4-2 lead.

Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto quickly answered with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Toronto a 5-4 lead.

The Tigers tied the game in the eighth inning on an RBI single from left fielder Brett Callahan. The Tigers scored the deciding run in the ninth inning when second baseman Hao-Yu Lee reached on a missed catch error from right-hander Louis Varland.

Game 2 of the series between the Blue Jays and Tigers is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The series will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon.