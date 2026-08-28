Blue Jays Manager Sends Honest Message to Booing Fans After Royals Loss

It was a frustrating night for the Toronto Blue Jays. Clinging desperately to hope in the American League postseason race, Toronto suffered a crushing 13-2 defeat to the Kansas City Royals, to a chorus of boos.

“There’s no better fans in the sport…they’re entitled to their opinion,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “When you’re getting your ass kicked pretty good, they’re allowed to have their opinion. We love their support every night.”

More or less, it’s the standard answer any player or manager gives when asked about it. But it served as a reminder of the frustrations this season has brought.

The 2026 season has not gone the way the Blue Jays hoped. After coming one out away from upsetting the Los Angeles Dodgers, they were aggressive spenders in the offseason. However, injuries and underperformances have resulted in one of the most frustrating seasons in club history.

Blue Jays Fans Boo Team in Blowout Loss to Royals

The Blue Jays had a chance to stack some wins against the Royals team that was 16 games under .500 entering the series. Instead, they dropped the series and lost the finale in humiliating fashion.

It was an outright dud of a game in which the Blue Jays never had a lead. A six-run sixth inning against Simeon Woods-Richardson turned a desperation game into a laugher. As the deficit grew, the crowd grew more restless.

Matheson described the environment in the Rogers Centre as “dead as I’ve heard the dome all season,” as hopes for a postseason run dwindled. It was the type of night where everything that could go wrong did.

The Blue Jays scratched two runs across in the bottom of the sixth, but they never came close to fighting back. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was pulled from the game, with the team down by eight. Outfielder Myles Straw finished the game on the mound.

What’s Next for the Blue Jays?

The loss now puts Toronto 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who have suddenly caught fire. That’s caused the Blue Jays’ postseason chances to severely dwindle. With the loss, FanGraphs gives them just a 9.8% chance of qualifying.

The Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners next in their homestand. The Mariners, who Toronto knocked out in the American League Championship Series, are experiencing an equally frustrating season.

The question the Blue Jays face will be how much fight is left in the team. And their next series might go a long way in determining how the season will end for them.

It’s unclear what the club will do after that ugly loss. But they will send their ace, Dylan Cease, to the mound against Seattle. Cease’s performance could set the tone for that game and series.