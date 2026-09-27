John Schneider on Decision to Pull ‘Psychopath’ Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider explained his decision to pull “psychopath” Max Scherzer from possibly his final MLB start.

The 42-year-old Scherzer took the mound on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds on three days’ notice, but he had great stuff and was able to go 7 IP while throwing 114 pitches, allowing just 1 ER on 7 K’s, as Toronto beat Cincinnati 5-1.

His stuff was great, but given that the Blue Jays wanted Scherzer to get a standing ovation from the fans, Schneider knew he needed to pull him at the right time.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Schneider strolled to the mound, but Scherzer jokingly yelled at him and told him he was staying in the game.

The manager let Scherzer finish the sixth, come back for the seventh, and then, following a leadoff walk, finally pulled him so the fans at Rogers Centre could give Scherzer the standing ovation he so deserved.

John Schneider on Decision to Pull Max Scherzer

Speaking to reporters following the Blue Jays’ win over the Reds, the Blue Jays manager explained his decision to pull Scherzer when he did.

“If that doesn’t sum up Max, I don’t know what does… I just said… Thank you for letting me be part of your unbelievable career. I wouldn’t want any other 42-year-old psychopath on my team than you,” Schneider said.

Will Max Scherzer Pitch Again?

At age 42 and having pitched 19 seasons in MLB, it’s difficult to know whether or not Scherzer will return for another season, given the uncertainty of a potential lockout for next year.

Obviously, in that case, it would be very difficult for Scherzer to throw another pitch, and based on how emotional a day Sunday was for him and his family, it does feel like Scherzer is more likely to retire.

That being said, he did look great on Sunday, and he had some solid starts in the second half of the season for Toronto. So if he feels like he can pitch one more season, and there is a season next year, then perhaps he will return for one more year.