John Schneider Reacts to Daulton Varsho Trade

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared his reaction after the team traded center fielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros.

Varsho has been one of the linchpins of Toronto’s offense and defense for the past 3.5 seasons, but with his contract expiring at the end of this season, the Blue Jays dealt him to Houston for starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, instead of potentially losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

John Schneider Reacts After Daulton Varsho Trade

Speaking to reporters after Varsho was dealt to Houston, Schneider shared his reaction to seeing Varsho sent away from Toronto after being such an important part of the club for the past 3.5 seasons.

“He was loved, really, by his teammates, by all of us, by his teammates and the coaching staff. He came here as a little bit of a younger dude with something to prove. He’s leaving here with a kid and as someone who felt pretty deeply rooted in our clubhouse and community. That’s tough,” Schneider said (via MLB.com).

Astros Excited for Daulton Varsho

Following his trade to Houston, the Astros will have Varsho for the stretch run, something which excites Astros manager Joe Espada.

“I’m excited to add Varsho to our lineup. Not only does he fill a hole we’ve had here for a while, but he brings a different dynamic to our offense. He can really play center field, a lefty bat. This guy was in the World Series not that long ago, so he knows what it takes, knows what it feels like,” Espada said (via MLB.com).

In Varsho’s first game with the Astros, he batted cleanup for Houston, showing just how much faith that Espada has in his new center fielder.

While he doesn’t have the most consistent bat in the world, Varsho does have a Gold Glove in center field, and he does have pop, as he can run into a big fly from time to time.

With the Astros trying to win the American League West division crown, this was a trade that made sense for them heading into the stretch run.