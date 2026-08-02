John Schneider Reacts to Blue Jays Jameson Taillon Trade

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider reacted after the team acquired starting pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs designated Taillon for assignment last week, but the Blue Jays swung a trade for him, acquiring the veteran hurler from Chicago, along with cash, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, giving the team additional starting pitching depth heading into the final two months of the season.

John Schneider Reacts to Jameson Taillon Trade

Speaking to reporters in Toronto after the trade was finalized, the Blue Jays‘ manager shared his initial thoughts on the team picking up the veteran pitcher.

“I’ve seen him a bit over the course of his career with the Cubs and (New York) Yankees. I know that he’s been better than what he’s shown this year, so I’m excited to get to know him. I think he’s meeting us in Houston,” Schneider said as the Blue Jays were getting on a plane to play the Houston Astros on Monday night, the same day as the MLB trade deadline.

With Toronto potentially moving Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and/or Max Scherzer ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, they needed to get someone who can eat innings, and it appears that Taillon was just what the doctor ordered for Toronto, as they need a veteran who can soak up innings in case they make some trades.

Jameson Taillon Struggling This Season

A 10-year MLB veteran, the reason that Taillon was even available this season was that he has struggled badly with the Cubs this year.

In 15 starts for Chicago, Taillon has pitched to a 5.92 ERA with a -1.0 bWAR, not the kind of numbers that he expected in the final season of his contract with the Cubs.

Although he has struggled this season, the 34-year-old Taillon has had a solid MLB career overall, pitching in 239 career games (238 starts) with a 3.99 ERA and 14.5 bWAR.

He was born in the United States, but with his parents being Canadian, Taillon has represented Canada on the world stage, including playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic this spring.