Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Responds to Fan Criticism

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider responded to criticism from the fans after the Blue Jays have struggled so far this season.

Just a season removed from making it to Game 7 of the World Series, the Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East and are extremely unlikely to make the playoffs this year, as they are currently 47-57 with 58 games left in the season.

Frustration has boiled over to the Blue Jays’ fanbase, who are extremely disappointed by how poorly the team has played so far this season. The fans have also been critical of Schneider, whose managerial decisions in terms of his lineups and bullpen usage have been heavily criticized among the Blue Jays fanbase.

But according to Schneider, he doesn’t care what the general public thinks.

John Schneider Responds to Fan Criticism

Speaking to the “Blair & Barker” show, Schneider responded to fan criticism directed towards the job he has done as Blue Jays manager and towards the team in general.

“Coming off the year we had, it makes everything that much louder this year, we’ve earned those expectations, and fans expect them to be met. Someone gave me advice once – you have to really care about the people in the building with you everyday, but not about the people that are not. I care about you two, but not about (the public). There’s so many people that have a computer, or a phone, or a microphone, that think they know what’s going on, and they don’t. You learn to shrug it off, the noise. I know that people who are taking shots at me, they can’t do what I do, and they can’t do what my players can do,” Schneider said (h/t OK Blue Jays).

Blue Jays Have Been a Huge Disappointment

Last season, the Blue Jays made it to the World Series for the first time since 1993, when they won the second of two championships, their only titles in franchise history.

The Blue Jays made it to Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, and actually carried a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning. But they were not able to hold the lead and ended up losing Game 7, breaking the hearts of the Blue Jays’ fanbase, which stretches across the entire country of Canada.

Despite that devastating loss, the Blue Jays made several moves during the offseason, such as signing Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers, and Kazuma Okamoto, to make another deep postseason run. But for whatever reason, things just haven’t clicked for the Blue Jays this season, and the team is extremely unlikely to make the postseason despite all of the expectations.

At this point, it feels like Schneider’s job is safe despite fans calling for his head due to the team’s poor play. But after signing a contract extension after managing the Blue Jays to the World Series last year, it feels like Schneider will have a long leash to try and turn things around despite the team’s struggles in 2026.