Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Quietly Thriving With New MLB Team

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

After losing the first game on Tuesday, they bounced back with a big 11-0 win.

Former Blue Jays All-Star Quietly Thriving

With the season well underway, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays All-Star is doing well with his new team.

Jordan Romano signed with the Colorado Rockies during the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on May 6): “Colorado Rockies signed free agent RHP Jordan Romano to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 4): “Colorado Rockies selected the contract of RHP Jordan Romano from Albuquerque Isotopes.”

Romano has gone 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his first 19 games with the Rockies.

He had struggled with the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the year.

Looking At Romano

Romano was picked (by the Blue Jays) in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his MLB career with the franchise.

From 2022-23, Romano made back-to-back All-Star Games.

Following Toronto, Romano spent one season with the Phillies (before the Angels and Rockies).

With how he’s played in Colorado, the 33-year-old could end up being an intriguing free agent for a contender to look at over the offseason.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 69-71 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 32-36 in 68 games on the road).

Following one more game with the Guardians, the Blue Jays will remain on the road to visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Missouri.