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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Quietly Thriving With New MLB Team

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TORONTO, ON - JULY 17: Jordan Romano #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

After losing the first game on Tuesday, they bounced back with a big 11-0 win.

Former Blue Jays All-Star Quietly Thriving

GettyJordan Romano #68 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers with manager Warren Schaeffer #4 at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

With the season well underway, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays All-Star is doing well with his new team.

Jordan Romano signed with the Colorado Rockies during the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on May 6): “Colorado Rockies signed free agent RHP Jordan Romano to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 4): “Colorado Rockies selected the contract of RHP Jordan Romano from Albuquerque Isotopes.”

GettyJordan Romano #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Romano has gone 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his first 19 games with the Rockies.

He had struggled with the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the year.

Looking At Romano

GettyJordan Romano #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Romano was picked (by the Blue Jays) in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his MLB career with the franchise.

From 2022-23, Romano made back-to-back All-Star Games.

GettyJordan Romano #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after the final out of their MLB game win against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on August 13, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Following Toronto, Romano spent one season with the Phillies (before the Angels and Rockies).

With how he’s played in Colorado, the 33-year-old could end up being an intriguing free agent for a contender to look at over the offseason.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the team’s 11-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 69-71 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 32-36 in 68 games on the road).

Following one more game with the Guardians, the Blue Jays will remain on the road to visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Missouri.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Quietly Thriving With New MLB Team

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