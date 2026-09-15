José Soriano Flirted With Making Blue Jays History With Dominant Outing

Throughout their history, the Toronto Blue Jays have only seen one pitcher wearing their uniform toss a no-hitter, and that was Dave Stieb during the 1990 MLB season.

During Monday evening’s contest against the Detroit Tigers, starter José Soriano flirted with becoming just the second Toronto pitcher to achieve the feat in 36 years, but ultimately fell just short.

Soriano took a no-hit bid against the Tigers into the seventh inning before it was eventually broken up by Gleyber Torres, who hit a single up the middle.

Still, Soriano delivered a gem of a performance for the Blue Jays, who entered Monday’s contest at 75-75 and have given themselves a sporting chance at being able to defend their American League championship with a Wild Card playoff berth.

He was acquired weeks ago by the Blue Jays from the Los Angeles Angels in return for Arjun Nimmala, Eddie Micheletti, and Angel Rivero.

Toronto Blue Jays Starter José Soriano Took A No-Hit Bid Into The Seventh Inning

While he came close, José Soriano ultimately won’t become the first Toronto Blue Jays starter to throw a no-hitter since 1990.

During the contest leading up to his no-hit bid being broken up by Gleyber Torres, Soriano struck out Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, Hao-Yu Lee, and twice struck out Spencer Torkelson.

Entering the contest, Soriano was 12-7 with a 3.48 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, and had 154 strikeouts.

Stieb remains the only pitcher in Blue Jays history to have thrown a no-hitter, having done so in September 1990 on the road against the Cleveland Indians, now known as the Cleveland Guardians.

Last season, Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning, as did Bowden Francis in 2024.

José Soriano Started His MLB Career Out West

Soriano signed with the Los Angeles Angels as an international free agent in 2016 and worked through their Minor League system. After posting a 2.51 ERA with 92 strikeouts over 82 innings in 2019, his development was halted when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery in February 2020.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Soriano in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft, but he continued to be hampered by injuries. He made two appearances for High-A Bradenton in 2021 before undergoing a second Tommy John procedure that June. Pittsburgh later returned him to the Angels, where he began his comeback in 2022.

Soriano reached the Majors for the first time in June 2023 after beginning the season with Double-A Rocket City. He finished his rookie season with a 3.64 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 42 relief innings.

The Angels moved Soriano into the rotation in 2024, and he posted a 3.42 ERA with 97 strikeouts over 113 innings, but his season ultimately ended early because of right arm fatigue.

Soriano continued to make strides in 2025, highlighted by a career-high 12-strikeout performance against the Athletics in June. He would then be traded by the Angels to the Blue Jays last month.