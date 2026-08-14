Toronto Blue Jays 98-Game Professional Cut 2nd Time in a Year

The Toronto Blue Jays still have a steep hill to climb when it comes to the MLB playoffs. Hopefully, they can make hay while the sun shines and emerge from their New York Yankees series with more wins than losses. However, some under-the-radar Blue Jays news has surfaced before the first game.

The Blue Jays have recently won series against the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Houston Astros. They will look to continue the same trend tonight against the Yankees.

The game will be broadcast at 7:15 PM Eastern Time. If you want to know where to watch tonight’s Blue Jays vs Yankees game, it’s only available in one place.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 98-Game Professional Released Again

Former Blue Jays pitcher Kai Peterson has been released for a second time this year.

On August 14th, the Washington Nationals announced that they had released the southpaw.

On the MiLB Transactions log, it was written, “Fredericksburg Nationals released LHP Kai Peterson.”

Peterson is a 24-year-old pitcher. The 6-Foot, 190-pound southpaw has pitched in 20 games this year. In those contests, he has earned 31 strikeouts, one hold, and one save in 26 innings.

Kai Peterson’s MLB Career So Far

Peterson is still waiting for his MLB debut and has exclusively pitched in the minor leagues.

The southpaw was originally drafted by the Blue Jays in 2023. The organization selected him in the 20th round at 608 overall.

Peterson has played in 98 career games. He has collected 183 strikeouts in 126 innings with six holds and six saves.

When he was drafted by the Blue Jays, he was not ranked in the top 250 prospects by MLB.com.

At this point in time, another organization will need to take a swing on him. If that doesn’t happen, he may have to turn to another league to get another opportunity to play baseball.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Friday Night Baseball

On Friday night, the Blue Jays will face the Yankees for their final series at home against their AL East rival.

Both the Blue Jays and Yankees are 6-4 in their last 10 games before Friday night.

The Yankees and Blue Jays are coming off losses entering tonight’s game. The Yankees lost 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners, while the Blue Jays suffered a blowout at the hands of the Red Sox.

For this series, the Yankees are going with Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, and Ryan Weathers. At this point in time, Shane Bieber will take the mound on Friday while Dylan Cease starts on Sunday.

After Friday’s game, they will decide on a starter for Saturday. With Lazaro Estrada optioned to Triple-A earlier on Friday, it leaves the door open for Simeon Woods Richardson to start.

Despite these issues and the injuries the Blue Jays have had, they wouldn’t be better off keeping Peterson.

While he had potential, he was still a risk. A risk that the organization moved on from.

And it turns out that they weren’t alone in their thinking.