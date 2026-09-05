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Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Announcement During Royals Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 4: Kazuma Okamoto of the Toronto Blue Jays at batting practice before their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are red-hot right now, as they have won six out of their last seven games. Now, Toronto will be aiming to keep their hot streak going as they face the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

While the Blue Jays have been playing some very good baseball right now, they are still making some changes to their lineup for their Saturday game against the Royals.

Among the players who will be in a new spot in the Blue Jays’ batting order is rookie Kazuma Okamoto.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Announcement

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 4: Kazuma Okamoto of the Toronto Blue Jays fields a grounder during warmups before their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

After batting fifth in Toronto’s most recent game against the Royals, Okamoto will now be dropping to the sixth spot for Saturday’s matchup. This comes after he went 1-for-5 in Toronto’s last game against Kansas City.

Here is Toronto’s full batting order for their Saturday game against the Royals.

B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B 

A. Kirk C

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Gimenez SS

E. Clement 2B

M. Straw LF

Okamoto’s 2026 Season With the Blue Jays Has Been Special

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays at bat during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Toronto clearly made the right call signing Okamoto this past offseason, as he has been a strong addition to their roster. In 136 games so far this season with Toronto, he has recorded 28 home runs, 79 RBI, and a .227 batting average. His 28 home runs are now the most by a rookie in Blue Jays history.

With how strong Okamoto has performed this season with Toronto, it is clear that he has become a key part of their roster. It will now be interesting to see if he can make an impact after being dropped to the sixth spot in Toronto’s batting order.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Announcement During Royals Series

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