Blue Jays Make Key Kazuma Okamoto Decision During Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays should get slugger Kazuma Okamoto back in the lineup on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto has been without Okamoto for the entire series, as he was a late scratch on Monday and Tuesday after being announced in the lineup. The Japanese slugger was considered day-to-day as he recovers from a contusion in his left knee.

After back-to-back days of being a late scratch, Okamoto is back in the starting lineup, but this time he’s set to be the DH and not third base.

The Blue Jays lineup on Wednesday is as follows:

C. McAdoo 3B

B. Bateman RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto DH

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

J. Sánchez LF

M. Straw CF

Okamoto will bat fifth in the lineup and add some much-needed pop to Toronto’s lineup.

Okamoto is hitting .225 with 24 home runs and 70 RBIs this season. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $60 million deal.

Blue Jays Won First Two Games of Series

Toronto has started to play much better since the trade deadline and is seemingly back in the playoff picture.

The Blue Jays won the first two games against the Red Sox after winning a series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Toronto is just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot, and manager John Schneider said no one is the clubhouse is counting them out.

“We know who we’re playing, we know how we have to play and I like the way we’re playing right now,” Schneider said. “I wish we were scoring a bit more to give the bullpen a break, but these guys are playing their [butts] off right now. It’s still realistic. I still think we’re a good team. We haven’t done as well as we would have hoped, but we’ve got time to do that.”

The Blue Jays will need to continue to win games at a high clip to get into the playoff mix. But Toronto is starting to play much better and is getting into the conversation.

Toronto Adds Veteran Pitcher Amid Injuries

The Blue Jays did make a roster move on Wednesday.

Toronto claimed veteran reliever Paul Sewald off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Right-hander Jake Bloss was recalled to the Major League roster and placed on the 60-day injured list to create room on the 40-man roster.

Sewald is 36-years-old and appeared in 45 games with the Diamondbacks, going 2-5 with a 6.23 ERA, and went 24-for-27 in saves. Although the right-hander has struggled, he gives the Blue Jays a fresh arm out of the bullpen, which is desperately needed.

Toronto’s bullpen has been overworked, as the Blue Jays have been hindered by injuries. Just recently, Trey Yesavage and Jameson Taillon were placed on the injured list, showing the need for more pitching.