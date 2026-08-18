Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays fell just short of sweeping the New York Yankees in their three-game series. This is because Toronto lost to New York in their series finale on Sunday by a 4-3 final score. Now, the Blue Jays will be looking to bounce back by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener.

The Blue Jays are making some slight changes to their lineup for their game against the Rays. This includes with rookie slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

Kazuma Okamoto Switching to First Base for Blue Jays vs. Rays

Okamoto will once again be batting sixth for Toronto in their upcoming game against the Rays. However, he will be at a different position, as he will be switching from third base to first base.

With Okamoto playing first base against the Rays, Josh Smith will be at third base for the Blue Jays.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full lineup for their series opener against the Rays.

Brett Bateman CF

Nathan Luke RF

Alejandro Kirk C

George Springer DH

Jesus Sanchez LF

Kazuma Okamoto 1B

Andres Gimenez SS

Ernie Clement 2B

Josh Smith 3B

Jose Soriano SP

Okamoto Having Strong Rookie Season for the Blue Jays

Toronto’s decision to sign Okamoto this offseason has been paying off. The 30-year-old has made an immediate impact in Toronto, and the truth can be seen in his stats. In 121 games with Toronto this campaign, he has recorded 24 home runs and 71 RBI.

Okamoto is also staying hot as the season rolls on, as he is currently on a three-game hitting streak. He will now be looking to keep this kind of play going with Toronto from here.