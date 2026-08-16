Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays have been red-hot as of late, as they have won each of the first two games of their series against the New York Yankees. Now, Toronto will be going for a three-game sweep when they face off against the Yankees on Sunday.

While the Blue Jays defeated the Yankees by a 4-1 final score in their last game, they are making some changes to their lineup for Sunday’s game. One involves Toronto star rookie Kazuma Okamoto.

Kazuma Okamoto Batting Sixth for Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Okamoto will be in a new spot in the Blue Jays’ lineup for their Sunday game against the Yankees. This is because he will be batting sixth after being in the five spot during Toronto’s last game.

Ernie Clement will be batting fifth for the Blue Jays, with Okamoto dropping to sixth in the batting order. This comes after Clement did not play for Toronto on Saturday.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full lineup for their Sunday game against the Yankees.

RF Brett Bateman

1B Charles McAdoo

C Alejandro Kirk

DH George Springer

2B Ernie Clement

3B Kazuma Okamoto

LF Daz Cameron

SS Andres Gimenez

CF Myles Straw

Dylan Cease will also be the Blue Jays’ starting pitcher for their Sunday game against the Yankees.

Blue Jays’ Okamoto Is Having a Strong Rookie Season for Toronto

While Toronto have had their struggles this season, Okamoto has proven to be a strong addition to their roster. In 120 games this season with Toronto, he has recorded 24 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .227 batting average. With numbers like these, Okamoto has given Toronto a good amount of pop as a rookie.

Okamoto will now be looking to have a strong performance against the Yankees from here. He is entering the contest with a hit in each of his last two games.