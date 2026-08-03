Kevin Gausman’s Wife Shares Emotional Goodbye Blue Jays Post

Taylor North Gausman, the wife of former Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, shared an emotional goodbye post after her husband was traded.

The Blue Jays sent Gausman to the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline for a pair of prospects. With Gausman’s contract expiring at the end of this season, the move was expected. However, it doesn’t make things any less difficult for the Gausman family, who were very open about how much they loved living in Toronto and playing for the Blue Jays.

Taylor Gausman Shares Emotional Goodbye Blue Jays Post

Taking to her social media after the trade was made official, Taylor Gausman shared an emotional goodbye post to the Blue Jays, the city of Toronto, the fans, and Canada as a whole.

“How do I even begin to sum up these last five years? It seems as though we just got here but have always been here at the same time. There aren’t words to express how grateful we feel to have spent the last 5 seasons as Blue Jays. Our babies have truly grown up in Toronto, becoming some of the biggest (little) Blue Jay fans and we have made some of the best memories we could have ever imagined while being here. Choosing Toronto really was the best decision we could have ever made,” Gausman wrote on her Instagram.

“Thank you to all of the Blue Jays staff for making it so easy to come to the field and feel at home, thank you to the fans for showing so much love not only to Kevin but to our whole family and all of the Jays year after year. And more than anything thank you to the Blue Jay families over the years who have felt like our family and made our time here so special — it wouldn’t have been to same without all of you. Goodbye just seems too hard so for now it’s see you later.”

Kevin Gausman Was Loved in Toronto

Ahead of the 2022 MLB season, Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays that truly turned out to be one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history.

Gausman started 148 regular-season games for Toronto, posting a 3.62 ERA and racking up 920 strikeouts in 861 IP. He also accumulated 12.9 bWAR during that time.

In addition, Gausman was a big-game pitcher for the Blue Jays, as he helped the team win in the postseason, including nearly capturing the 2025 World Series, though they ultimately came up short.

Gausman made it clear that he did not want to be traded by the Blue Jays. However, with his contract expiring at the end of this season, it made more sense for Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins to deal him and get back some prospects in return, which is exactly what happened when Gausman was sent to the Cubs.

There is always a chance that Gausman could re-sign with the Blue Jays as a free agent in the future. But for now, he and his family have waved goodbye to the city of Toronto and to Blue Jays fans all across Canada.