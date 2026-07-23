Kevin Gausman Shares Honest Feedback of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman shared honest feedback about the struggles of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Blue Jays lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Wednesday night, giving them a four-game losing skid and seven losses in their last eight games.

Toronto’s season is spiraling out of control as the team is now 10 games under .500 with a 46-56 record, and they are going to have trouble making the playoffs this year, just one season after nearly winning the World Series.

One of the reasons for the team’s drop-off has been the poor batting of Guerrero, who has just 6 home runs this season and an OPS of .689. He has simply not been good enough for a Blue Jays team that is currently in last place in MLB in runs scored.

Kevin Gausman Shares Candid Feedback About Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Speaking to reporters after the Blue Jays lost their season to the Rays on Wednesday night in Toronto, Gausman admitted that he can see his teammate is pressing at the plate as he tries to put the ballclub on his back and get them back into the win column.

“I think we’re all pressing. You can see Vladdy — Vladdy’s definitely pressing. It’s like everyone’s trying to fix our season in one at-bat or one outing. When you’re chasing results up here, it’s just not going to happen. You’re kind of fighting an uphill battle if you’re trying to push the envelope and make things happen,” Gausman said (via Sportsnet).

Kevin Gausman Tries to Make Sense of Blue Jays’ Miserable Season

At this point, it seems obvious that Toronto isn’t going to make the playoffs this year. The team is in last place in the American League East, and even in the AL Wild Card hunt, they would have to pass several teams just to backdoor their way into a playoff spot. It just doesn’t feel like it’s in the cards.

According to Gausman, the vibes are just much different than last year, when the Blue Jays were one of the best teams in the league.

“As opposed to last year, when we were all loose and just playing for each other and kind of letting the cards fall where they may. There’s a hidden belief in that. We just don’t have that right now. It seems like every time we get guys in scoring position, the guys are pressing even more. And I get it. Everybody wants to come up with the big base hit, really turn things around. Pitchers are doing the same thing. It’s been hard, it’s been rough lately. … I don’t know what more is to be said, just a (crappy) situation to be in for a lot of really good, solid people and players, a group that wants nothing but the best for every single guy in here. It’s hard to believe that we were in the World Series last year, to be honest, because it just seems like so far from that team right now,” Gausman said.