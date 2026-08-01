Kevin Gausman Praised Ahead of Potential Last Blue Jays Start

Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was praised by manager John Schneider ahead of his possible last start for the team on Saturday.

Gausman takes the mound today when he faces the St. Louis Cardinals in the second of a three-game series between Toronto and St. Louis. It could very well be the final time that Gausman takes the ball for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays might trade him ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline. If that’s the case, then Gausman will go down as one of the best starting pitchers to ever step onto the mound for Toronto.

John Schneider Praises Kevin Gausman

Ahead of Saturday’s game against St. Louis, Schneider praised Gausman, saying that he has been one of the best free-agent signings in Blue Jays history.

“Kev will go down as one of the best free agent signings the organization has made, especially from a pitching standpoint. He’s remarkably consistent, professional, good teammate, low maintenance. Everything that you want from a frontline dude,” Schneider said.

The Blue Jays signed Gausman to a free-agent deal before the 2022 season for five years and $110 million, and he has made good on that deal and more as he has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the American League since then.

There is no doubt this has been a terrific signing by the Blue Jays’ front office, as Gausman has very much lived up to his end of the bargain after signing that free-agent deal. Toronto could never have asked for anything more from Gausman, who has been the team’s ace for nearly five seasons now.

Kevin Gausman’s Blue Jays Career

Saturday’s start notwithstanding, Gausman has started 147 games for the Blue Jays with a 3.63 ERA in 855.1 IP. He has also racked up 916 strikeouts and has 12.5 bWAR during his near-five seasons in Toronto.

The veteran has also pitched very well for Toronto during the postseason, and he has been a true leader in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse.

However, with Toronto potentially set to sell ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, Gausman might be one of the players that Toronto trades. While he has made it clear that he doesn’t want to go anywhere, the Blue Jays might feel like they have to deal him and get some value back in a trade instead of potentially losing him for nothing this offseason.

While Gausman does want to sign an extension and stay in Toronto long term, the team has yet to engage with the vet in contract negotiations. At age 35, Gausman has shown signs of regression this season and is not the same ace-level starter that he has been in recent years.

Still, he’s an innings eater who truly loves playing for the Blue Jays, so it will be interesting to see if the team trades him or decides to keep him past the trade deadline.

Now, let’s see if Gausman’s start on Saturday is his final one for Toronto. Either way, expect a very emotional day for Gausman on the mound.