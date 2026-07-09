Blue Jays Won’t Be Buyers at Trade Deadline, Says MLB Insider

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays won’t be buyers at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

The Blue Jays currently have a 44-49 record, good for third place in the American League East. They are also 2.5 GB behind the Texas Rangers for the third and final AL Wild Card spot, with two teams ahead of them.

With the team having a rough first half, it will be interesting to see what Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins does at this year’s trade deadline.

Last year, the Blue Jays were buyers as the team was a legitimate World Series contender. But the team this season doesn’t resemble at all what last year’s squad looked like, and it’s no guarantee the Blue Jays turn into buyers at the deadline as they try to make another playoff run.

In fact, Passan thinks that’s unlikely to be the case at the moment given where the team is in the standings.

Jeff Passan Doesn’t Think Blue Jays Will Be Buyers

Speaking to the “Blair & Barker” show, Passan said that he would be surprised if Atkins and Co. decide to be buyers at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

“I’m not looking at the Jays like a team’s who going to be going out there and trading for guys right now. They’ve got to show more, don’t you think?” Passan said.

The hosts asked Passan what it would take for the team to bring in a controllable bat, as it’s clear that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the rest of the team’s lineup need help.

But according to Passan, the price is just going to be too high, and he is questioning whether the Blue Jays would be willing to pay that high price given their current place in the standings.

“You pay a lot, and are the Blue Jays willing to do that?” Passan said.

Blue Jays Need to Get Back Into Wild Card Hunt

If the front office is going to think about buying at this year’s trade deadline, which is less than one month away, the team needs to truly get back in the Wild Card hunt.

Right now, the Blue Jays have just three games left before the MLB All-Star break against the San Diego Padres. Should they win all three games, they will go into the break with a 47-49 record. Sure, it’s not great, but it’s at least feasible that the team could get back to .500 not long after the break is over, and potentially go into the trade deadline with a bit of momentum on their side.

But if the Padres win the series against Toronto, or potentially even sweep the Blue Jays, the team could be in serious trouble heading into the break.

Ultimately, whether or not Atkins buys or sells at the deadline depends on what the players on the field do. Right now, this hasn’t been a good team this year. But if they can go on a hot steak, perhaps they’ll buy. But it’s not looking good.