Kevin Gausman Reveals Honest Thoughts After Blue Jays Trade

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kevin Gausman revealed his honest thoughts about the Toronto Blue Jays trading him at the MLB trade deadline.

Gausman, who starts for the Cubs on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres in a must-win game in the MLB Wild Card round, was dealt from Toronto to Chicago at the deadline for Brett Bateman and Ty Southisene.

According to the veteran hurler, the trade surprised him, as a conversation with Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins led him to believe he wasn’t going to be dealt.

Kevin Gausman Shares Honest Thoughts on Blue Jays Trade

Speaking on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast, Gausman shared his honest thoughts about the trade sending him from “The Six” to “The Windy City” at the deadline.

“We kind of had some conversations a couple days leading up that there was some interest. But (the Jays) didn’t feel like it was going to get to a point where they thought they were going to get what they wanted to trade me,” Gausman said (via Toronto Sun).

“They picked up a starter (Jameson Taillon) and (I thought), ‘OK, probably going to lose a starter.’ I didn’t think it was going to be me, to be honest. But this game is crazy and you never know what’s going to happen.”

Cubs Need Kevin Gausman to Pitch Like An Ace in Playoffs

After dropping Game 1 of a possible three-game Wild Card series against San Diego by a score of 8-0, the Cubs are in a must-win situation on Wednesday when Gausman takes the mound against Nick Pivetta and the Padres.

With the Cubs following the trade, Gausman was 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA in nine starts for Chicago. He wasn’t exactly what the team was hoping for, but if he can put up a great start for Chicago against San Diego and help the team force a deciding Game 3 in the Wild Card round, then it will make the trade look a lot better for the Cubs.

A free agent following this season, Gausman could potentially look to make a reunion in Toronto if he decides to pitch again.

He admitted on the podcast that being traded away from Toronto was so tough for him and his family as they all loved living and playing north of the border.

“I had been in Toronto for so long and so comfortable with the organization, it was my second home. We had a home. It was hard to leave, to be honest. A lot of great moments, not so great moments and (this) year was a really tough year to be a part of. The hardest part was the family aspect. My kids having to go to a new family room and trying to make friends in a short period of time. That was probably the hardest part, seeing how much it affected my wife and kids. They got comfortable just like I did,” Gausman said.

We’ll see what the future holds for Gausman, but right now, his focus is on winning Game 2 for the Cubs against the Padres.