Toronto Blue Jays Let Go Of 3-Year MLB Player Before Phillies Series

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Blue Jays Let Go Of 3-Year MLB Player

UPDATE: The move is official.

Ahead of Monday’s game, news came out that the Blue Jays had designated Yariel Rodriguez for assignment.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote: “Source: The Toronto Blue Jays have DFA’d right-hander pitcher Yariel Rodríguez.”

Rodriguez had gone 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 10 games this season.

He was in his third year with the Blue Jays.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JaysClubhouse: “Yariel Rodriguez is earning $5m this year as part of the five-year, $32m contract he signed with Toronto that runs through 2028. With the DFA he comes off the 40-man immediately, and the #BlueJays have 7 days to trade him, waive him, or release him. If he clears waivers (which he may at his price tag relative to production), he can then opt to elect free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Buffalo.”

Mitch Bannon: “Yariel Rodríguez has been DFA’d, Tommy Nance is back. With the $ still owed to YRod, he’ll almost certainly clear waivers and head back to Buffalo. #BlueJays running a bit of a 41-man roster right now”

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Move is official. Yariel DFA (he has cleared waivers before and may clear again) Nance active”

@Johnny741715911: “He’s not reliable anymore. And some teams won’t pay his 5 million salary.”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into Monday’s game as the third-place team in the American League East with a 32-34 record in 66 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 19-14 in 33 games at home in Toronto).

Following three games with the Phillies, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the New York Yankees on Friday.