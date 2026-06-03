Blue Jays’ Louis Varland Snub Sparks Backlash

The Toronto Blue Jays may not have won Major League Baseball’s official award for the American League’s top reliever in May, but plenty of fans around baseball believe they had the best bullpen arm in the league anyway.

MLB announced that Cleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith won AL Reliever of the Month after posting 13 saves with a 1.32 ERA and 25 strikeouts across 13.2 innings. The numbers were undeniably impressive. Still, the reaction online quickly shifted toward one obvious question: how did Blue Jays reliever Louis Varland not win after allowing zero earned runs the entire month?

Even the Blue Jays’ official social media account publicly questioned the decision.

“Louis Varland had a 0.00 ERA in the month. Sounds like the best a pitcher can do,” the team posted in response to MLB’s announcement.

That frustration reflects how dominant Varland quietly became throughout May.

The right-hander appeared in 13 games and threw 15 innings without allowing a single earned run. He surrendered only 11 hits all month, struck out 16 hitters, collected three saves and multiple holds, and consistently handled some of the most stressful innings Toronto faced during its recent stretch of close games.

More importantly, Varland’s dominance came in nearly every role imaginable.

The Blue Jays trusted him in extra innings against the Detroit Tigers. They used him late against the Yankees in New York. He closed games against Baltimore and the Angels. He bridged middle innings when the bullpen needed stability. No matter the situation, Varland delivered clean innings and continued lowering an ERA that now sits among the best marks for any reliever in baseball.

Blue Jays Bullpen Becoming Serious Strength

Toronto’s bullpen entered the season with significant questions after several inconsistent performances in 2025. Instead, the group has quietly evolved into one of the club’s biggest strengths, and Varland has become one of the primary reasons why.

While Cade Smith’s save total likely helped separate him in the voting process, Varland arguably carried a more versatile workload. He was not simply pitching the ninth inning with clean leads. Toronto consistently asked him to escape difficult situations, pitch multiple innings, and preserve tight games against playoff-caliber opponents.

Closers often receive the most attention because saves remain one of baseball’s most recognizable bullpen statistics. However, many around the league increasingly value relievers who can dominate in flexible roles across several innings. Varland did exactly that throughout May.

Varland’s Rise Could Change Toronto’s Deadline Plans

The larger implication for Toronto may matter more than the award itself.

Varland’s emergence gives the Blue Jays another high-leverage weapon alongside the back end of their bullpen, potentially reducing pressure on the front office to aggressively pursue relief help at the trade deadline. Contending teams constantly search for dependable bullpen arms in October-style games, and Toronto suddenly appears to have developed another one internally.

Whether MLB officially recognized it or not, Varland’s month established him as one of the American League’s most dominant relievers. The award may have gone elsewhere, but the reaction across baseball made one thing clear: many people believe the Blue Jays reliever deserved far more serious consideration.