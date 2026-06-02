Blue Jays Bullpen Chasing MLB History at Dangerous Cost

The Toronto Blue Jays are asking their bullpen to do something no team in modern baseball history has ever done, and the pressure is mounting with every passing game.

Toronto entered June with five relievers already among the 20 most-used pitchers in Major League Baseball. That pace has positioned the Blue Jays to potentially become the first team ever to feature five pitchers with at least 75 appearances in a single season.

That kind of workload normally signals disaster.

Instead, the Blue Jays bullpen has become the biggest reason the team still remains alive in the American League playoff race.

According to MLB.com’s Linus Lawrence, Mason Fluharty leads all MLB relievers with 31 appearances. Braydon Fisher already has 30 appearances, while Louis Varland, Jeff Hoffman and Tyler Rogers have each reached 28 games.

The workload alone would be concerning. The dominance behind it has become even more shocking.

Blue Jays Relievers Quietly Becoming MLB’s Biggest Strength

Toronto’s season could have completely collapsed by now without its bullpen carrying the roster through constant instability.

The Blue Jays rotation has battled injuries for most of the season, forcing manager John Schneider to rely heavily on late-inning arms almost every night. Toronto relievers have already logged 253.2 innings, the fourth-most in baseball entering June.

Normally, that kind of usage leads to declining performance.

Instead, Toronto’s bullpen continues overpowering opponents.

Varland has emerged as one of baseball’s most dominant relievers after arriving from the Minnesota Twins organization before last season’s trade deadline. The right-hander owns a microscopic 0.29 ERA and has already become one of the most valuable pitchers on the roster.

Rogers has delivered exactly what Toronto expected after signing him during the offseason. His elite ground-ball profile continues shutting down rallies late in games, while Fisher has rapidly transformed from a promising young arm into one of the club’s most trusted high-leverage options.

The numbers look almost unsustainable.

Varland, Rogers and Fisher have combined for a 1.69 ERA through the Blue Jays’ first 60 games. All three pitchers also currently own an ERA+ above 175, placing them among the most effective relievers in the sport.

That production has helped Toronto survive despite offensive inconsistency and major rotation injuries.

Toronto Faces a Dangerous Long-Term Gamble

The problem is obvious.

Bullpens rarely survive this type of workload over a full season.

Fluharty is currently on pace for 84 appearances, which would mark one of the heaviest workloads baseball has seen in years. Fisher is also approaching completely unfamiliar territory after topping out at 66 appearances across all professional levels last season.

The Blue Jays know reinforcements cannot arrive soon enough.

Shane Bieber recently began a rehab assignment after dealing with elbow inflammation. Max Scherzer also returned to Triple-A action after battling forearm tendinitis and ankle issues earlier this season. Relievers Yimi García and Tommy Nance are also expected back sometime in June.

Those returns may ultimately determine whether Toronto can sustain this playoff push.

Right now, the Blue Jays bullpen looks capable of making history. The bigger question is whether Toronto can survive the cost that usually comes with it.

If the relievers continue carrying this workload into the second half, the Blue Jays may eventually face the exact problem every contender fears most entering October: a dominant bullpen that runs out of gas before the games matter most.