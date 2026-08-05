Blue Jays Get Major Injury Update on Former Top Prospect

The Toronto Blue Jays could see their former top prospect finally make his long-awaited MLB debut in the very near future.

Toronto selected left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann 91st overall in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He signed for around slot value, and he debuted as the sixth-ranked prospect in 2022. After a solid 2022 season, he was the team’s No. 1-ranked prospect in 2023 and in 2024 by MLB Pipeline.

Tiedemann looked like a potential future ace for the Blue Jays, yet injuries have derailed his career. He was the team’s fourth-ranked prospect in 2025 and is now ranked 10th as the lefty has lost some luster.

Tiedemann has appeared in just 12 games since the beginning of the 2024 season and missed the entire 2025 season. However, as he continues to get healthier, the Blue Jays sent Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo, according to the MiLB transactions log.

If Tiedemann can pitch well in Buffalo, he could very well receive his first MLB call-up and pitch down the stretch for Toronto. At this point, he is still being stretched out as a starter. But due to the injury concern, he could be an impact reliever for the Blue Jays.

Yet, before any of that can happen, Tiedemann will need to show he can stay healthy and pitch well in Triple-A.

Tiedemann is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 4 games, including 2 starts this season in the minors.

Tiedemann Open to Any Role With Blue Jays

Entering spring training, Tiedemann was one of the more intriguing pitchers to watch for the Blue Jays.

He was coming off Tommy John surgery, but he made it clear his goal was to reach the MLB this season in any role that is needed.

“Whatever the team needs, you ought to be ready for it and you ought to be excited for it. Not many guys get the opportunity. If you’re putting up the numbers, whether you’re starting or relieving, just to get that call would be a blessing for me. I’ll be ready. No matter when they call, I’ll be ready for it and I’ll be excited.”

Tiedemann, meanwhile, is known for his strength. But he said it’s something he’s working on as he knows he can’t lift a ton in order to stay healthy and be on the mound.

“You see a lot of guys who are wiry and lanky, or they’re big guys. But you’ll never see a guy who is shredded out there year-round,” Tiedemann said. “It’s not what a pitcher does to stay out there. Finding that out and finding the right weight where I feel easy, efficient and athletic. And just staying healthy. That’s the biggest thing. I did gain weight before I got hurt and I felt really strong, but I wasn’t as quick or as efficient or as smooth as I should have. Now, I [am].”

Toronto Places Yesavage on IL

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, did get some bad injury news on Wednesday.

Toronto placed right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage on the 15-day IL due to left knee inflammation.

“Trey felt a little pinch there in his left knee on his first couple of warmup pitches in the third,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Tuesday’s loss. “He said he was OK, but we’re not taking any chances.”

With Yesavage on the IL, the Blue Jays recalled pitchers Lazaro Estrada and Chase Lee, while also optioning Chad Dallas.