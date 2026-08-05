Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Injury News During Astros Game

The Toronto Blue Jays saw starting pitcher Trey Yesavage leave his start against the Houston Astros due to an injury.

Yesavage was starting on Tuesday, as the rookie right-hander has started to pitch much better as of late. Against the Astros, ahead of the bottom of the third inning, Yesavage was warming up, and his knee appeared to buckle.

After Yesavage talked to the trainer and manager John Schneider, he was removed from the game due to an injury. Right-hander Chad Dallas replaced Yesavage in the bottom of the third inning.

According to Blue Jays reporter Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, who is at the game, Yesavage ‘threw 1 practice pitch and shook his head’ before exiting the game.

Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA in 18 starts this season. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut last season and was a key part of the rotation down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Blue Jays Were Set for 6-Man Rotation

Toronto did have a surplus of starting pitching as the Blue Jays acquired Jose Soriano and Jameson Taillon before the trade deadline, and only dealt Kevin Gausman.

The Blue Jays kept pending free agents Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber. So Toronto planned on using a six-man rotation for the time being.

“We’ll probably do it at least one time through, kinda see how it looks like, how it shakes out,” Schneider said of the new rotation, before Yesavage was hurt.

Soriano is the key addition to the Blue Jays rotation not just for this season but for the next two years, as he’s under team control through 2028.

“He’s been incredible,” said GM Ross Atkins about Soriano. “Since his injuries and transitioning from the ’pen to a starter, his stuff is electric. He’s competitive and throws the ball over [the plate] at a good enough rate. Our pitching group led by Pete Walker is getting better every day and they’ve had success in this area.”

The Blue Jays’ six-man rotation is Dylan Cease, Soriano, Bieber, Yesavage, Scherzer, and Taillon. But perhaps this Yesavage injury changes the direction Toronto goes with.

Toronto Still Hoping to Compete

Although the Blue Jays were both sellers and buyers at the deadline, Toronto is hoping to remain competitive this season.

“This is a different deadline than 2024,” Schneider said in reference to the full selloff that summer. “The message is we’re not just saying, hey, we’re done competing, you know what I mean? It was a unique time to add talent for the now and for the future and I feel like we did that.

“So it starts with guys that have been here, we understand we have X amount of games to play better. We’re still trying to win. We’re still trying to get into the post-season and there’s definitely areas that we need to get better at. So hopefully the additions help. But I think a lot of the guys that are here, they need to kind of continue to get better, too.”

The Blue Jays are 53-60 entering play on Tuesday and are 4 games back of a Wild Card spot.