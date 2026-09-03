Blue Jays Make Major Kazuma Okamoto Decision Before Guardians Series Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to win their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Toronto evened up the series on Wednesday with a massive 11-0 win as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a massive three-run home run to blow things open. The Blue Jays lost the opener 6-1 on Tuesday.

In the series finale, Toronto is set to start right-hander Jose Soriano, while the Guardians will start right-hander Tanner Bibee.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Blue Jays Sit Kazuma Okamoto Against Guardians

Toronto is 1.5 games back of the Guardians for the final Wild Card spot, so Thursday’s game is pivotal for the Blue Jays.

Ahead of the series finale, the Blue Jays made some major changes to their lineup as Toronto tried to get plenty of left-handers in the lineup.

The Blue Jays lineup on Thursday is as follows:

B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

J. Sánchez LF

S. Keys DH

J. Smith 3B

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

B. Valenzuela C

Okamoto being out is a bit of a surprise, as he is a right-handed hitter who’s one of Toronto’s best power hitters. However, Toronto is giving him a day off after playing 19 consecutive games, so Okamoto does need some time off.

Okamoto is hitting .227 with 28 home runs and 78 RBIs this season. He went 0-for-4 on Wednesday, so perhaps that is why he’s getting a day off.

Josh Smith will be getting the start at third base in favor of Okamoto and batting sixth. He’s hitting .223 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs. He came into the game yesterday and went 1-for-2 and hit a solo home run.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are 1.5 games back of the Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto is coming off a big win on Wednesday to even up the series. The Blue Jays have been playing playoff baseball for a while, and they are reflecting on last year’s success.

“The mentality, going back to that Seattle series [in the ALCS] when we were coming home down 3-2,” Schneider said. “We just had to win tomorrow. We had to win the next day and figure it out. That’s the mentality right now.”

The Blue Jays are 69-71 and 1.5 games back of Cleveland. Toronto will begin a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals this weekend.