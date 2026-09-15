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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Louis Varland Statement After Loss to Tigers

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World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Louis Varland #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after their 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Right-hander Louis Varland is a key reason the Toronto Blue Jays are still in the postseason race. The flame-throwing closer sports a 1.32 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP, 93 strikeouts and 33 saves over 75 innings this season.

Unfortunately for Varland and Toronto, the righty made a crucial error in the ninth inning on Monday night, allowing the Detroit Tigers to score en route to a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are still one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

With a runner on second base and one out in the ninth inning, Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee hit a ground ball that required Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to lunge to his right. Guerrero threw the ball to Varland, who simply missed the catch while running over to cover first base.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider commented on Varland’s misplay following the game.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Makes Louis Varland Statement After Loss to Tigers

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Workout Day
GettyTORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 23: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X:

John Schneider said there were “a couple of balls that we didn’t really handle great”

On the play between Vladdy and Varland, which scored the run:

“That play, a first-baseman to pitcher, is always tough. I thought Vlad made a good throw. We just didn’t execute it.”

Toronto Blue Jays Lose 6-5 to Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 14: Tyler Kinley #55, Riley Greene #31 and Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after the final out of a win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Blue Jays right-hander Jose Soriano carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He allowed four runs in the seventh before being removed.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after catcher Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI single and George Springer scored on a wild pitch from Tigers right-hander Troy Melton.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 12: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single in the first inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Tigers took the lead in the seventh inning. Dillon Dingler hit an RBI single, Max Clark hit a two-run double and Spencer Torkelson hit an RBI double, respectively, giving Detroit a 4-2 lead.

Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto quickly answered with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Toronto a 5-4 lead.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 14: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a 3 run home run in the seventh inning during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Tigers tied the game in the eighth inning on an RBI single from left fielder Brett Callahan. The Tigers scored the deciding run in the ninth inning on Varland’s error.

Game 2 of the series between the Blue Jays and Tigers is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The series will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Louis Varland Statement After Loss to Tigers

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