Blue Jays Trade Proposal Moves Max Scherzer After Latest News

The Toronto Blue Jays just haven’t been a great team to start the season, currently sitting at 17-20 as of May 9. For the Blue Jays, 4-6 over their last 10 games, they find themselves in a strange position.

Max Scherzer, whom they signed during the offseason, has dealt with right thumb inflammation since exiting from his Blue Jays debut in March. He faced live batters for the first time on Tuesday, but there are still worries about how he’ll throw in the future, despite the Blue Jays’ comments.

“Good, really good,” manager John Schneider said, per MLB.com, “Twenty pitches after he threw in the ’pen. And then I thought standing back there, his stuff was really good. … So that’s an excellent step in the right direction.”

Could Max Scherzer Be Dealt at the Deadline?

If the Toronto Blue Jays fall out of contention, which seems likely with how the team has played over the past few weeks, there could be a scenario where they look to trade somebody like Scherzer at the deadline.

Scherzer won’t have much value, and a team likely won’t want to part ways with any of its top prospects, but the Blue Jays might be able to get something back, and something is better than nothing with where this organization stands in the system and as a big league club.

Searching for a potential trade, Zachary D. Rymer proposed a deal to see the Blue Jays send him to the Seattle Mariners, adding that they could be interested in arms after some of the injuries they’ve dealt with.

“Whether the Mariners will need a starter depends on whether Logan Gilbert and George Kirby can hang in there after returning from the injured list, as well as on whether the injury bug finally leaves the rotation alone,” Rymer wrote.

“Whether the Mariners will need a starter depends on whether Logan Gilbert and George Kirby can hang in there after returning from the injured list, as well as on whether the injury bug finally leaves the rotation alone,” Rymer wrote.

Will the Mariners need more than Max Scherzer?

The Seattle Mariners are currently in a tight race in the American League West, with the Athletics not too far behind them, just three games out. Seattle, 22-14 and 8-2 over the last 10, could make sense for the Toronto Blue Jays veteran.

If the Mariners want to win at the highest level in the postseason, they’ll need a few offensive pieces.

There have been times throughout the year when the Mariners have shown that they can be an above-average offensive team, while others have suggested the complete opposite over the past few years. However, if one thing is for sure, contending teams can never have enough pitching.

The Blue Jays could be in the mix for a wild card spot in the American League, but with how well other teams have played in the AL, it doesn’t seem probable that they’ll be in a perfect spot at the deadline to not warrant selling.

If not, Scherzer might not be the only one available via a trade from the organization.