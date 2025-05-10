Blue Jays Bolster Rotation in Blockbuster Trade Idea With Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have created a starting rotation they can build upon for years, with ace Paul Skenes leading the way.

Youngsters Jared Jones and Bubba Chandler are potential future stars in the Pirates’ rotation, but the National League Central club is again struggling to produce a winning product on the field. As of Friday afternoon, the Pirates were 12-26, the second-worst record in the NL, behind the Colorado Rockies, who were dead last in Major League Baseball with a 6-31 mark.

While it remains too early in the 2025 season to categorize the Pirates as non-contenders, even though Pittsburgh’s fanbase and others would disagree, there’s a strong case to be made that they should sell at the trade deadline.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller compiled a list of eight players who could be surprise trade candidates. One of the pitchers included was Pirates’ righty Mitch Keller, who made his first All-Star appearance in 2023 and still has three years remaining on his contract after 2025.

Keller is in his seventh season with the Pirates and has an elevated career ERA of 4.58. However, he strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings and is reliable, reaching the sixth inning 25 times since the start of the 2023 season.

“If you immediately scoffed and thought, ‘Pittsburgh trading away one of its most valuable players would never be a surprise,’ you’ve got a point,” Miller wrote. “Save for Paul Skenes and perhaps Oneil Cruz, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Pirates traded away anyone on their current roster.”

Should the Blue Jays be Interested in Keller?

Although Keller has a few more years remaining on his contract, Miller used Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara as an example of why the Pittsburgh Pirates might consider trading Keller.

“Sandy Alcantara (if he can bounce back from a terrible April) may well be on the move this summer with 2.3 years and roughly $44 million remaining on his contract, which would definitely be a blockbuster trade,” wrote Miller. “Mitch Keller, with another year on top of that, could be a long-term solution for a team with rotation concerns on the horizon.”

Miller listed the Toronto Blue Jays as a team to watch if the Pirates make Keller available in trade discussions.

“Both Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer will hit free agency this winter, while Kevin Gausman only has one more year left on his deal,” noted Miller about why the Blue Jays could show interest in the Pirates’ starter. “But with so much money already tied up in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Anthony Santander, Andrés Giménez, José Berríos, and more, trading for Keller at a known price point through 2028 almost has to be preferable to another winter of hoping for the best in free agency.”

Are the Blue Jays Contenders in the AL East?

Before the Toronto Blue Jays decide to make additions at the trade deadline, general manager Ross Atkins and the front office must assess the standings and whether they have a realistic chance of making the postseason.

However, a decision like that became more difficult after MLB added a third Wild Card spot in 2022. Miller noted that even if the Blue Jays are out of contention, a trade for Keller might be the right move for the club for the following years.

“Even if they drop hopelessly out of contention before the trade deadline, it could be a good long-term play for the Blue Jays, wrote Miller. “But if they’re still hovering around .500 or better three months from now, even better.”