Max Scherzer Offers Blunt Comments Ahead of Trade Deadline

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer offered blunt comments about the team ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

After losing 5-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Blue Jays are now 52-60 on the season. They are 13.5 GB of the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League East crown, and 4 GB of the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.

With that in mind, the Blue Jays are expected to be sellers ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. If the Blue Jays sell, then the players are the reason the front office had to come to that decision, says Scherzer.

Max Scherzer Offers Blunt Comments Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Speaking to reporters after a solid start on Sunday against St. Louis, where Scherzer pitched 6 innings and allowed just 1 ER, the veteran hurler offered very candid remarks about what the Blue Jays’ front office could be thinking ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

“We have not performed to our capabilities, and now the front office might have to make decisions about the roster because of that. I understand that. I respect the job the front office has to do,” Scherzer said.

Having said that, Scherzer said that he hopes the front office keeps the band together, as “Mad Max” reiterated that the team is still only a few games back of the final Wild Card, and isn’t completely mathematically eliminated from playoff contention by any means, though it won’t be an easy road to get there.

“If they don’t sell, great. We’re getting 40,000 fans a night. We want to go out there and play. We’re only a few games out of the Wild Card and anything can happen. We’re a good team,” Scherzer said.

What Will Toronto Do?

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Blue Jays’ front office has a very difficult decision to make regarding selling or staying the course and letting the players try to make a late-season run and hopefully sneak into the playoffs.

With the Blue Jays 30th overall in runs scored in all of MLB, this just doesn’t seem like a team that is built to win this season. It’s a far cry from the 2025 version of the Blue Jays that went all the way to the World Series and came within two outs of beating the Los Angeles Dodgers for baseball supremacy.

But as Scherzer said, the team just hasn’t lived up to its end of the bargain this year, as the players have all really struggled for the most part, with only a few players such as Dylan Cease, Louis Varland, and Kazuma Okamoto truly having strong seasons.

With that in mind, do not be surprised at all if the Blue Jays’ front office makes the difficult decision to sell ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, and if that’s the case, then Kevin Gausman, George Springer, Shane Bieber, Daulton Varsho, and Scherzer could all be on their way out of Toronto’s clubhouse within 24 hours.