Max Scherzer Reacts to Passing Walter Johnson on Strikeout List

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacted after passing MLB legend Walter Johnson on the all-time strikeout list.

By collecting his 3,516th career strikeout against the Philadelphia Phillies during Saturday’s 7-5 win for the Blue Jays, Scherzer passed the great Johnson to move into 10th place all-time on the strikeout list.

Max Scherzer Reacts to Passing Walter Johnson

Speaking to Sportsnet following his historic-making performance, Scherzer shared his reaction to passing Johnson on the all-time strikeout list.

“I’d be lying to you to say I didn’t (think about the milestone), of course. You start mentioning the top 10 all-time in strikeouts, man, there are some really big-time names there. To now be a part of that group, it’s special, especially because of the way we did it today. I came here and I wanted to win. That was number one. But then to also get this milestone in a win, it always feels so much better when that happens and you’re able to enjoy a little bit more with everybody,” Scherzer said.

Max Scherzer Looking Much Improved

Since coming off the IL, Scherzer has looked much improved for the Blue Jays. In three starts since returning to the team, Scherzer has pitched 14 IP with just 4 ER and 13 strikeouts. His stuff looks much better than it did earlier this season, and he has helped shave his season ERA to 7.25.

Scherzer says he’s feeling good and is ready to help the red-hot Blue Jays win.

“I feel good. I never once lost belief in my ability if I’m healthy, to be able to go out there and get outs and compete and try to win ballgames. I’ve had little ailments pop up, OK, great, move on. No one feels sorry for you, so you’ve got to get back out here and start competing. If I can start making some turns in the rotation and get going, I’ll continue to get stronger and stronger and be able to finish these outings even stronger, pitch deeper into the ballgame. … It’s right there in my sights to be able to finish outings like that,” Scherzer said.

The Blue Jays are still 3.5 GB of the third and final American League Wild Card spot, but there is no question that the club is looking a lot better in recent weeks after it appeared that they had no shot at all in making it to the postseason this year.

The Blue Jays still need to pass six teams if they want to earn the third Wild Card berth in the AL, so it’s not going to be easy for them to get into the postseason field at all.

But if the team can continue to get strong starts from Scherzer, then they are going to have a much better chance of making a late-season run to the playoffs after it appeared that all hope was lost for the team not that long ago. With some roster tweaks at the trade deadline, however, it looks like Toronto is a good team again.