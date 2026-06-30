MLB Insider Lists All Star Blue Jays Pitcher As Possible Trade Candidate

MLB beat writer/reporter Jon Heyman of the New York Post appeared on MLB Network’s MLB Central this afternoon and listed Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman as a “possible under-the-radar starting pitcher trade candidate”, per Heyman on MLB Central. Heyman acknowledges right away that although this is far from certain and not necessarily likely, he wouldn’t rule it out because of “their bad record and being five games below .500 currently at 40-45”, stated Heyman.

Gausman Has Been A Consistent Pitcher Last Several Years

Gausman has been one of the better pitchers in the American League the last several seasons. He hasn’t had quite the success so far this year that he did in previous years, posting a 4-6 record with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched this season. Gausman in particular had a rough outing his last time, giving up six runs on ten hits (three home runs) against the Texas Rangers on June 25th. Despite the recent struggles, the one silver lining for Gausman is the ability still to generate a lot of chase against opposing batters.

Gausman has put up a 34.8 chase percentage, ranking in the 89th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. He’s limited walks really well (5.6%), putting him in the 88th percentile, per Baseball Savant. It’s also important to remember Gausman is in the final year of a five-year $110 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays during the 2021-22 offseason. He’s also 35 years old, and reaching a point where some natural regression in performance is expected.

Gausman Trade Is A Possibility According to Heyman

But this doesn’t mean Gausman still can’t be an effective pitcher on a contending team. Heyman notes in his segment on MLB Network that he “wouldn’t rule this out as a possibility given the Jays’ current standings and not being the same competitive team as last season”, Heyman stated. Again, context is important: Heyman notes this as a possibility, one that isn’t necessarily likely, but something he notes can happen if the Blue Jays’ current downslide in the regular season continues.

Heyman also listed several others as “under the radar starting pitcher trade candidates,” including Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels, Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins, and Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers. Whether any of these starting pitchers actually get moved remains to be seen, but it’s something to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead as we approach the trade deadline. Starting pitching is always a commodity, though.

But it’s also important to note that with a weak American League division and so many teams remaining uncertain on whether they will be definite sellers or not, it’s hard to speculate which of these starting pitchers will be dealt in the coming months, if any of them.