Blue Jays Sign 7-Year Veteran MLB Arm For Depth

The Toronto Blue Jays are signing veteran reliever Matt Bowman to a minor-league deal. Reported by Jon Heyman.

Bowman, 34, first debuted in MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016.

In his rookie season, he tossed 67.2 innings to a sub-4.00 ERA, quickly earning respect in The Show.

Since his days in St. Louis, Bowman has played for six different teams. This includes the Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Twins, and most recently, the Orioles.

Bowman has a career 4.38 ERA, but had pitched to a 6.20 ERA last season in Baltimore.

Recently, Bowman received an opt-out clause in his MiLB deal with Minnesota, due to being passed over for a promotion to the big leagues.

The Blue Jays Need Bullpen Depth

Toronto is in desperate need of bullpen help.

The go-to guys all season have been submarine specialist Tyler Rogers and breakout closer Louis Varland. The collapse of Jeff Hoffman, however, has Toronto searching for additional help.

MLB Reacts to 2026 Blue Jays

Here’s what people are saying about the Jays:

Jason Gregor: “The Blue Jays inability to move base runners into scoring position or get a hit with runners in scoring position is stunningly bad. They continue to be awful at the plate with runners on any base. Dreadful.”

@Laredo: “Let’s go blue jays. Turning the ship around here.”

Blue Jays Today: “Even though the Blue Jays rotation has been a strength this season… They definitely need to trade for more depth at the deadline. Who would you want them to get? @SIASport #BlueJays #TorontoBlueJays.”

Sportsnet: “‘Thank you, come tomorrow!’ Jesús Sánchez with a simple message to Blue Jays fans in his postgame interview with @thehazelmae.”

@maddiecharlotte: “pretending the insane amount of injuries the jays have had to deal with this year isn’t a major factor in how things have played out would be wildly inaccurate. to me, the fact that their place in the standings could be justifiably significantly worse is a good sign of where they’d be if healthy.”

Just Baseball Media: “Yohendrick Piñango extends the Blue Jays’ lead with his second career home run! The rookie is slashing .307/.342/.440 with a 122 wRC+ through his first 25 career games!”

The Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto ace Dylan Cease recently landed on the 15-day IL after exiting his last start early. Since his departure, the staff has become increasingly thin.

Other veterans like Kevin Gausman, Patrick Corbin, and the aforementioned Rogers are trying their best to stabilize the staff.

It’s uncanny how many arms the Jays have with little to no MLB experience. Spencer Miles, star-youngster Trey Yesavage, Tanner Andrews, Chase Lee, Adam Macko, Mason Fluharty. Brayon Fisher and the closer, Varland, are all baby-faced big leaguers.

With that being said, the signing of Bowman provides a safety net for any young arms that get figured out by the league. The day you’re promoted, your service time clock isn’t the only one that starts clicking. It’s only a matter of time until MLB devises a plan against all the young Blue Jays’ pitchers. Bowman stands ready for that problem’s arrival.