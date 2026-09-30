Myles Straw Comments on Blue Jays Future

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw commented on his future with the team as he has a club option for next season.

The Blue Jays can keep Straw around on an $8 million option for 2027 or buy him out for $1.75 million, a payment that the Cleveland Guardians will cover under the terms of the trade that originally brought him to Toronto in 2025.

So, what does the future hold for the fan favorite with the Blue Jays?

Myles Straw Wants to Stay With Blue Jays

Speaking to Sportsnet after the Blue Jays’ regular season ended, the scrappy outfielder Straw made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto next year, and that he hopes the team picks up its club option on him, though he hasn’t heard anything from the club either way yet.

“I’m hearing nothing. It’ll all work out how it’s supposed to. I try not to think about it too much right now. I’m sure I will here in a little bit. Whatever the team decides to do, I love it here and I hope I’m back. I’d love to be back. All of us that are going to be leaving feel the same way. But I get it, it’s a business, I’ve been through a lot in this game. They’re going to do whatever they’ve got to do, which I understand. We’ll see,” Straw said.

Myles Straw Loves it in Toronto

After bouncing around between the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians to start his MLB career, Straw has found a home in Toronto these past two seasons, and he is hopeful that Toronto remains his home going forward as he loves playing in “The Six.”

“Since the day I got here, everyone made it super easy to come to work every day and to enjoy every single day. That always hasn’t been the case for me. I’ve been in some tough places, which is OK, it’s part of it. I’ve enjoyed every single day here. I believe I went to the right team. And I hope I’m back, whatever happens. I’m going to shoot for it,” Straw said.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays seem more likely to buy out Straw’s club option for $1.75 million, as $8 million is a big price tag to pay for a player who is more than likely their fourth or fifth outfielder next season.

That being said, the Blue Jays could potentially look to bring back Straw on a smaller number, as he’s been a valuable player for Toronto these past two seasons, not to mention a fan favorite because he does all the little things well.

Though he doesn’t have a big bat by any means, Straw has had some clutch hits when it counts, plus he plays terrific defense, and he runs the bases well. Plus, he has taken the mound a few times when the Blue Jays were getting blown out in games to help the team save a few pitches from their relievers, which is an extra value that he provides.