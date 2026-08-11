Toronto Blue Jays CF Makes Honest Admission on Looming Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays will have to make a decision on Myles Straw and his future.

Toronto acquired Straw and international signing pool space in January of 2025 from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named later. The move was to try to sign Roki Sasaki, but the pitcher signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, Straw has become an important player for the Blue Jays, and he has an $8 million club option in 2027 and an $8.5 million club option in 2028. Whether or not Toronto will pick up the option is uncertain, yet Straw is hopeful the front office picks him up, as he wants to return to Toronto.

“Hopefully, things go well the next couple months,” Straw said. “I want to be able to come back here next year. However I’ve got to do that, to make someone happy up in the front office to come back, I’ll do that.”

With the Blue Jays trading Daulton Varsho at the deadline, Straw is set to take over at center field alongside rookie Brett Bateman. It’s a good chance for Straw to impress and show he should be an impact player for the Blue Jays down the stretch.

Straw is a stellar defender and a good runner. However, at the plate this season, he’s hitting .217 with 3 home runs and 18 RBIs.

Straw Has Become a Leader for Blue Jays

Although Straw is more of a depth player on Toronto’s roster, he is beloved in the clubhouse and a leader.

Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic revealed that manager John Schneider has told Straw to step up as a leader after the deadline.

“Straw has a high floor because of athleticism. He’s also one of the clubhouse’s most important characters and a leader Schneider asked to step up after veterans left at the deadline,” Bannon wrote. “Maybe the Jays will look for more impact in centre next year, but the free-agent options appear bleak, and there might not be any fits on the trade market. There’s a real chance Toronto’s centre-field solution is already on the roster.”

Although Straw still needs to perform on the field, his being a leader could help the Blue Jays pick up his option.

Brett Bateman Could Hurt Straw’s Chances

Toronto acquired Bateman from the Chicago Cubs in the Kevin Gausman deal, and he could be the team’s future center fielder.

The Blue Jays will give Bateman every chance to prove he can be an effective MLB player down the stretch. Bateman has impressed so far, and he said he’s just trying to play his game and not worry about the future.

“Just trying to be the person that I am, that’s what got me here,” Bateman said. “I know people say ‘he doesn’t have power, he doesn’t have power.’ But if you do one thing right, then Skip doesn’t have an option to not put you in the lineup. I try not to focus on the things that I’m not good at and focus on things I’m really good at, because ultimately, baseball is a team sport; if you do something really well, contribute to a team, that’s going to help them a lot.”

Bateman is hitting .222 with 1 RBI in 4 games with the Blue Jays.