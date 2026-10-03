Myles Straw Makes Personal Admission on George Springer Amid Retirement Rumors

Myles Straw and George Springer first became teammates with the Houston Astros.

Springer, the 11th overall pick in 2011, debuted in 2014. The Astros drafted Straw in the 12th round in 2015. He debuted with Houston on Sept. 15, 2018. The two played together from 2018 through 2020.

Springer left Houston as a free agent after the 2020 season. He signed a six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in January 2021. Straw replaced him as Houston’s starting center fielder in 2021. But not for long.

The Astros traded Straw to the Cleveland Guardians on July 30, 2021. Toronto acquired Straw from the Guardians on Jan. 17, 2025 and the two became teammates again.

Myles Straw Makes Personal Admission on George Springer

Straw and Springer have always shared a brotherly bond. Now that Springer is considering retirement, Straw has shared his feelings about the 37-year-old to The Nation Network’s 6ix Inning.

“George took care of me,” Straw said. “He was the guy who bought me clothes when I was a rookie. He leads by example. George is just the man. He has his own decision to make, but, I mean, he could still play this game at a high level.”

Springer has said he does not know whether he will retire. His six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto runs through 2026. He becomes a free agent after the World Series.

Fans speculated about his future after the Toronto Sun reported he sold his Toronto home for about C$6 million.

Springer hit .249 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 126 games this season. He posted a .726 OPS and served almost exclusively as designated hitter.

George Springer Plans to Talk With His Wife

Springer plans to sit down with his wife, Charlise, after the season. They have three sons, including a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and an infant.

Springer told Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi that being away from his sons has been hard. He said missing time with them has weighed on him this year.

“I’ll sit down with my wife at the end of this year,” Springer told Davidi. He added that the couple will then discuss what happens next.

He said his family will take priority if they need him at home. Springer can retire, re-sign with Toronto or sign with another team. He has not announced a decision.