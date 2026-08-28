Myles Straw Doesn’t Hold Back on Toronto Blue Jays Critic

The Toronto Blue Jays and Myles Straw are glad that the series against the Kansas City Royals is over.

The Royals took them to the cleaners with a 13-2 win over the Blue Jays. The loss drops the Blue Jays to a 65-70 record and puts them 3.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card position.

Myles Straw Doesn’t Hold Back on Sid Seixeiro

Before they played their final game against the Royals, Sid Seixeiro shared a message for the Blue Jays on the social media platform X.

Straw did not hold back in his response to the clip.

“You’re an idiot…..,” Straw wrote.

Straw is a 31-year-old outfielder. The 5-foot-9, 178-pound Blue Jays player was originally drafted by the Houston Astros.

Although he is a position player, Straw was called upon to pitch one inning in Thursday night’s loss. He surrendered three hits, including one home run.

Sid Seixeiro Calls Out the Toronto Blue Jays

Seixeiro posted a clip on social media, reportedly calling out the Blue Jays’ Gatorade tradition (of all the things to talk about).

“In a tale as old as time at Rogers Center,” Seixeiro begins. “Nathan Lukes looks off to his right; Arden Zwelling looks off to his right, and who is there. Vladdy Jr, one hand on the Gatorade bin; Jesus Sanchez, another hand on the Gatorade bin. I’m surprised ‘Mitts’ didn’t drop the bin. Johnny Mitts (Jesus Sanchez), golden hands.”

“And not just them; that moron Myles Straw is standing there with another bin.”

For those who aren’t familiar, the Blue Jays like to dump a Gatorade bin on the Player of the Game whenever they win a game at Rogers Center. On the night in question, Nathan Lukes was being interviewed.

Myles Straw’s Other Most Recent Post

Straw doesn’t post much on social media. In fact, his most recent post before this one came at the MLB Trade Deadline.

He shared a response to the Blue Jays post about Kevin Gausman after he was traded to the Chicago Cubs.

A fitting response from a player who saw Gausman’s value to the organization every single day.

Regardless of this situation with Straw and Seixeiro, the Blue Jays will need to put this loss behind them as they face a quick turnaround.

On Friday night, they begin their series against the Seattle Mariners.