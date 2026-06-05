Blue Jays Have Strong Case to Replace Springer at Leadoff

The idea of moving George Springer out of the leadoff spot is no longer a fringe discussion among Toronto Blue Jays observers.

With the offense continuing to struggle despite generating baserunners, questions about the batting order have become louder. One recent take from Blue Jays On SI contributor Maddy Dickens argues that Toronto should seriously consider removing Springer from the top of the lineup, and the numbers suggest there may be an obvious replacement already on the roster.

While Springer has shown signs of improvement recently, his production has remained inconsistent for much of the season. That has created growing debate about whether manager John Schneider should continue penciling the veteran into the first spot every day.

If the Blue Jays decide to make a change, center fielder Nathan Lukes is making a compelling case.

Nathan Lukes Is Doing Everything a Leadoff Hitter Should

Lukes has quietly become one of Toronto’s hottest hitters over the last two weeks.

According to statistics cited by Blue Jays On SI, Lukes entered this week carrying a staggering .440 batting average, .500 on-base percentage and .520 slugging percentage over the previous 15 days.

His production has only continued.

Over his last 10 games, Lukes is hitting .400 after collecting 16 hits in 40 at-bats. He has scored seven runs, driven in three, stolen a pair of bases and reached base consistently throughout Toronto’s recent road trip.

More importantly, he is doing exactly what teams want from a leadoff hitter: putting pressure on opposing pitchers from the first inning.

During those 10 games, Lukes recorded four multi-hit performances of at least two hits and reached base multiple times in seven contests. His ability to spray line drives and work counts has become increasingly valuable for an offense that has struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Blue Jays Need More Traffic Ahead of Their Best Hitters

The argument for Lukes goes beyond his recent hot streak.

Toronto’s offense has frequently out-hit opponents this season but failed to convert those opportunities into runs. Creating more traffic in front of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement and Jesus Sanchez could help maximize the lineup’s production.

Springer remains an important part of the roster, but moving him lower in the order would not necessarily be a demotion. Instead, it could allow the Blue Jays to ride the hottest bat available while reducing pressure on the veteran outfielder.

Lukes has earned more responsibility.

Whether Schneider ultimately makes the move remains to be seen, but the numbers are becoming difficult to ignore. If Toronto wants to spark an offense that has often left runners stranded, shifting Lukes into the leadoff role may be one of the simplest adjustments available.

For a team searching for every possible edge in a competitive American League playoff race, it could be a change worth making sooner rather than later.