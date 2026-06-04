Blue Jays’ Kazuma Okamoto Has Surprising All-Star Case

Toronto Blue Jays fans face an interesting question as MLB All-Star voting heats up: Does Kazuma Okamoto deserve a spot in the American League All-Star Game?

At first glance, the answer may seem obvious. Okamoto entered play this week batting just .221 with a .742 OPS, numbers that hardly jump off the page when compared to many of the league’s top corner infielders.

But a deeper look at his Baseball Savant profile tells a far more complicated story.

The underlying metrics suggest Okamoto has been one of Toronto’s most dangerous hitters, even if the traditional numbers have not fully reflected it.

Statcast Paints a Different Picture

Few Blue Jays hitters strike the baseball as consistently hard as Okamoto.

The 29-year-old ranks in the 93rd percentile in average exit velocity, the 91st percentile in barrel rate, and the 96th percentile in hard-hit percentage. His average exit velocity sits at an impressive 92.8 mph, while more than half of his batted balls qualify as hard-hit contact.

Okamoto’s expected slugging percentage (.443) exceeds his actual slugging percentage (.433), while his expected weighted on-base average (.330) suggests he has been somewhat unlucky relative to his results.

The power production is legitimate as well.

Statcast credits him with 13 home runs but estimates that his batted-ball profile should have produced nearly 23 home runs in a neutral environment. Few hitters in baseball have generated more consistently damaging contact.

His plate discipline also deserves recognition. Okamoto owns a chase rate in the 72nd percentile and a walk rate above league average, showing he is not simply selling out for power.

Those metrics help explain why his offensive run value ranks above average despite a batting average that remains well below the league norm.

The Strikeout Problem Cannot Be Ignored

The case against Okamoto starts with one glaring weakness.

He strikes out far too often.

Okamoto’s 32.1 percent strikeout rate ranks in just the fourth percentile of MLB hitters. His whiff rate sits in the eighth percentile, placing him among the most swing-and-miss-prone regulars in baseball.

That issue has prevented his elite quality of contact from translating into bigger production.

His rolling expected wOBA also tells an important story. After climbing above .420 in May, the metric steadily declined and sat near .281 heading into June, suggesting opposing pitchers have adjusted and that his offensive impact has cooled considerably.

The split data reveals another concern. Okamoto has struggled against several breaking-ball variations, particularly cutters, curveballs, and sweepers. Teams have increasingly attacked those weaknesses as the season has progressed.

That trend helps explain why his actual production has remained closer to league average than All-Star caliber.

Does He Deserve Your Vote?

The answer depends on how voters define an All-Star.

If the award recognizes the players producing the best results during the first half, Okamoto likely falls short. A .221 batting average and .742 OPS are difficult to overlook when comparing him to the American League’s top third basemen.

However, if voters value impact, underlying performance, and the ability to change a game with one swing, Okamoto has a legitimate case.

His Statcast profile places him among baseball’s elite power hitters. The underlying data suggest his raw offensive talent is much closer to All-Star caliber than his traditional statistics indicate.

The problem is that the strikeouts have prevented those tools from showing up often enough.

As voting continues, Blue Jays fans must decide whether they want to reward the results or the underlying talent. For Kazuma Okamoto, the gap between those two arguments may be larger than for any player on Toronto’s roster.