Blue Jays Nearing Decision on Spencer Arrighetti’s Team Debut

The Toronto Blue Jays could see right-hander Spencer Arrighetti make his team debut soon. Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi that Arrighetti’s next start could be for Toronto.

There is still one hurdle to clear before the club makes that decision. Arrighetti is set for a side session on August 19, but could be activated from the injured list if it goes well. That would put him on track to potentially start in their upcoming weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Arrighetti also spoke to Davidi about his injury. The right-hander said he experienced no pain in his right foot in his last rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo. He used a different cleat that helped with that.

Arrighetti has been on the injured list since July 25 after developing Morton’s neuroma in his right foot. That is a condition in which tissue thickens and damages nerves in the foot. That led to the right foot nerve irritation in his official diagnosis for the injured list.

What the Latest Update on Spencer Arrighetti Means for the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays acquired Spencer Arrighetti from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline in a one-for-one swap for center fielder Daulton Varsho. Arrighetti was on the 15-day injured list at the time of the trade, but has already spent the requisite amount of time to be activated.

Toronto has battled rotation injuries all season. Getting a capable starter back in Arrighetti should prove pivotal as the Blue Jays seek to claim a postseason spot. In a wide-open American League Wild Card chase, they are just a game back of the Baltimore Orioles for the final Wild Card despite a 61-65 record.

Arrighetti threw 3.2 innings on 50 pitches in his rehab start. Theoretically, if he were to return to the Blue Jays’ rotation in the next turn through, he’d be stretched for five innings and maybe 65-70 pitches.

Currently, they are fielding a rotation of Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Max Scherzer, and Shane Bieber. Arrighetti could join them against the Yankees, indicating a potential return on either August 21 or 22. Because of the off day, the Blue Jays can push back the fifth rotation spot until that day at the latest.

The Blue Jays will have to make a roster move if they choose to activate Arrighetti. Brendon Little could either be optioned or they could designate Simeon Woods-Richardson for assignment. It could come down to how the next four games go for Toronto.

Having their rotation as close to full strength as possible gives the Blue Jays a chance to break through in a very tight American League Wild Card hunt. Seven teams in the AL are within two games of the final spot.