Blue Jays New Pitchers Share Reaction to Joining Team

New Toronto Blue Jays pitchers Spencer Arrighetti and Jameson Taillon shared their reaction to joining the team at the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays sent Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros for Arrighetti, while trading cash to the Chicago Cubs for Taillon, who had been previously designated for assignment.

Spencer Arrighetti Reacts to Blue Jays Trade

Following the trade to Toronto, Arrighetti — who grew up in the Houston area before being drafted by his hometown team in 2021 — shared his reaction to the news that he had been traded.

“It was every emotion there is, all at once. I had this bubble of supreme comfort being in Houston and being from Houston,” Arrighetti said.

Although Arrighetti is currently on the injured list with right foot nerve irritation, he is hoping to get off the IL in mid-August, though he joked that he told Blue Jays manager John Schneider that he was willing to get onto the mound ASAP.

“I’m ready to pitch. That was the first thing I said in Schneider’s office yesterday … I told him I’d throw this series if he wanted me to skip the rehab altogether,” added Arrighetti.

Finally, the Blue Jays’ newest pitching addition said that he was looking forward to playing with veteran Max Scherzer, a baseball legend who is currently part of the Blue Jays’ pitching rotation.

This season, Arrighetti was 7-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 0.6 bWAR for the Astros.

Jameson Taillon Comments on Trade

As well, Taillon, who is American-born but who plays for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic because his parents are Canadian, commented on his trade.

“I mean, I was DFA’d, I don’t have a ton of ground to stand on to be completely honest. I know I’m still capable of being a successful starter in this league. That being said, I’m happy to have a uniform,” Taillon said.

According to Taillon, he was pitching too “timid” this year for the Cubs, which led to terrible results, so look for him to be more aggressive now that he’s in Toronto.

Taillon believes that he got to a point where he was pitching “timid” and too focused on what the worst-case scenario could be. He’s excited for the fresh start now. A pending free agent, but still a very interesting arm to watch down the stretch. #BlueJays https://t.co/OHCPDhbDdl — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 4, 2026

Taillon was 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA this season for Chicago with -1.0 bWAR.