Blue Jays Reveal News Updates on Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage

The Toronto Blue Jays shared starting rotation news ahead of a crucial three-game series against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox to open the second half.

The Blue Jays are pushing Kevin Gausman to the end of the rotation, according to multiple reports, including from Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. The veteran right-hander is 0-5 with a 6.23 ERA since the beginning of June. He’ll now have extra time to get back on track for the final stretch of the season.

Toronto is slotting in Trey Yesavage behind Spencer Miles and Shane Bieber. Yesavage closed the first half with one of the worst performances of his young career. He walked seven and was pulled during the second inning against the San Diego Padres.

Toronto Blue Jays News Update: Kevin Gausman Bumped to End of Rotation

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Gausman has been one of the most bankable starting pitchers in the league since joining the Blue Jays. The 35-year-old has made 31+ starts and topped 170 innings in each of the past four seasons. The workload has been there this year. He’s already crossed 110 innings in his 20 starts this season. Gausman is well on his way toward another 30-start campaign.

While the innings are there, the performance has been the issue for Gausman. His 4.33 ERA is the worst mark of his career since 2019. A 3.77 xFIP and a 3.75 SIERA suggest Gausman has been a bit unlucky, but there are concerning signs. The righty is sitting at a career-low 94 mph with his fastball. He’s ceded a pulled air rate up near 20%, which has led to a 1.20 home run per nine innings rate. That’s not a terrible number, but it’s his worst mark since the shortened 2020 season.

Gausman is in the final season of the five-year, $110 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays heading into the 2022 campaign. He’s been a staple in Toronto’s rotation. Gausman delivered a 2.93 ERA across six appearances in the 2025 postseason. He put together two quality starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series.

Will Toronto Manage Yesavage’s Workload?

The innings are mounting for Yesavage. The 22-year-old has already reached 75 frames in his first full season in the major leagues. Yesavage tossed 112 innings between the minors and big leagues in 2025. He added 27.2 IP in the postseason.

A shoulder injury delayed Yesavage at the start of the year. The Blue Jays will likely need to take steps to cap his innings as the season goes on. Miles should be a factor there. He’s operated in a multi-faceted role with the club. Miles has worked as a bulk reliever and also made three traditional starts this year.

Slotting Miles at the top of the rotation to open the second half will allow the Blue Jays to have a fresh bullpen behind him. Miles has maxed out at 4.1 innings and 73 pitches this year. Toronto will need to lean on multiple relievers to cover the rest of Friday’s game. Since the team hasn’t played since Sunday, there are plenty of options available. Miles’ spot could soon go to the injured Max Scherzer.