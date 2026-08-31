Toronto Blue Jays Not Interested In Adding Former All-Star Outfielder

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will get the day off.

They are coming off a 7-0 win over the Seattle Mariners (at home) in Canada.

Jays Not Interested In Adding Former All-Star Outfielder

Also on Monday, news came out that the Baltimore Orioles had claimed Luis Robert Jr.

He had been in the middle of his first year with the New York Mets.

Chelsea Janes of SNY wrote: “The Baltimore Orioles are claiming Luis Robert Jr. off waivers, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.”

The Blue Jays were higher in the waiver order, but elected not to pick up the former All-Star.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote: “The Orioles were just behind the #BlueJays in the claim queue for Robert Jr., meaning Toronto did not end up submitting a claim.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to Bannon:

@ejmb0000000: “did not realize the Jays were ahead of the Orioles in the queue i’m gonna be honest, i don’t get Atkins not submitting a claim for him. he raises the floor and ceiling of the team so much.”

@TodayJays: “The Jays will play Baltimore 6 more times this season Just gotta hope Robert Jr. is a non-factor in those”

@JaysClubhouse: “👀 #BlueJays evidently want to stay with Bateman, Lukes, Straw, and some Jesus Sanchez and possibly Sean Keys / Charles McAdoo in the outfield. The first three have performed well over the past month, though not as well as Luis Robert Jr and his .841 OPS since Aug 1.”

@BobBark11503563: “Really dont understand Ross not claiming As the positives outweighed the negatives and could have helped the Jays on their push for the play-in”

Looking At Robert Jr.

Robert Jr. is in the middle of his seventh season at the MLB level.

He had spent the first six years of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

His All-Star appearance came during the 2023 season.

Over 635 career games, Robert Jr. is batting .256 with 112 home runs, 321 RBIs and 104 stolen bases.